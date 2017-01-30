HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

Valentina Shevchenko

featuredValentina Shevchenko Taps Out Julianna Pena in Headliner (UFC Denver Results)

UFC on FOX 23 Shevchenko vs Pena Live Results

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Live Results and Fight Stats

Valentina Shevchenko vs Julianna Pena weigh-in

featuredUFC on FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena Main Card Weigh-in Videos

Anthony Njokuani Returns to His Muay Thai Roots

January 30, 2017
No Comments

Having spent the majority of the last several years focused on MMA, veteran lightweight Anthony Njokuani was more than happy to get a chance to get back to his roots by joining the Lion Fight promotion for his return to Muay Thai.

“I’ve been doing MMA for about nine years now,” Njokuani told MMAWeekly.com. “Muay Thai has always been something that I loved to do.

“I actually started out in Muay Thai, and was doing that about seven to 10 years before I switched over to MMA. It’s something I love to do and want to do as many times as I can before going back to MMA.”

Though he’s been competing in combat sports most of his life, Njokuani still feels like he has something to prove, as admittedly he has not always had the best showings in the past.

“Even though I did display a lot in World Combat League and all that, I’m still a hungry and dedicated fighter,” said Njokuani. “I’ve really got to give my fans a good showing this time around, versus what I have before.

“I really don’t want to end anything or stop anything on a streak I had before. I want to continue to work hard and rebuild my career and get back on top.”

TRENDING > Dana White Says Conor McGregor Butting Heads with UFC Would Be an Epic Fall

On Friday, Njokuani (22-0) returns to the Muay Thai ring to take on Chris Harrington (20-2) in a main card super-middleweight bout in Las Vegas, which is to be broadcast live on AXS TV.

Anthony Njokuani“Really I just have to continue doing what I’m doing,” Njokuani said. “My stand-up from what I see is on a completely different level than (Harrington’s).

“He’s more of a basic fighter. What I like to do is move a lot, change direction and all that. I’m not a straight-forward fighter like he is. I’m happy to go out there and display my Muay Thai skills with Chris Harrington.”

Looking ahead to 2017, Njokuani’s goal is rebuild himself after a rough go of things of late in MMA, and establish himself as a top tier fighter in whatever combat sport he participates in.

“My overall go is pretty much just put my career back to where it used to be,” he said. “I want to come back as a strong fighter in 2017 and give my fans a better showing and do much better this time around versus before.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Joanna Jedrzejczyk Weighs In on Ronda Rousey&...

Jan 30, 2017No Comments22 Views

UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk weighs in on the struggles of former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey.

Dana White UFC on FOX 23 Post Presser

Dana White Recaps UFC on FO...

UFC president Dana White recapped an exciting UFC on

Jan 29, 2017

UFC 208: Holly Holm vs. Ger...

UFC 208 sees the inaugural women's featherweight title fight

Jan 29, 2017
Dana White and Amanda Nunes UFC Denver

Dana White Wants Amanda Nun...

Dana White wants UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes to

Jan 29, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA