HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anthony Joshua vs Wladimir Klitschko

hot-sauce-featuredAnthony Joshua Takes Out Wladimir Klitschko to Become Boxing’s King (photos)

hot-sauce-featuredHead Kick from Nowhere = Lightning Fast Lights Out (video)

Joanna Jedrzejczyk ripped and ready

hot-sauce-featuredJoanna Jedrzejczyk is Ripped and Tan Ahead of UFC 211

Ronda Rousey - Blindspot

hot-sauce-featuredWatch a Sneak Peak of Ronda Rousey in ‘Blindspot’

Anthony Joshua Takes Out Wladimir Klitschko to Become Boxing’s King (photos)

April 29, 2017
No Comments

Anthony Joshua on Saturday became the new keeper of the flame in the heavyweight boxing world. 

Everyone had been looking forward to his showdown with former heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko and the 27-year-old delivered. 

Taking out Klitschko in the 11th round via a brutal TKO, Joshua improved his record to 19-0 and unified the IBF, WBA, and IBO championships.

TRENDING > Why Does Jon Jones Need a Tune-Up Fight, but Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t?

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Related Article

Why Does Jon Jones Need a Tune-Up Fight, but ...

Apr 29, 201718 Comments131 Views

What gives? Why does Jon Jones need a warm-up, yet Georges St-Pierre, who has been out of action longer, doesn't?

Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White Would Have Signe...

When UFC was sold in July 2016 to WME-IMG

Apr 29, 2017

Head Kick from Nowhere = Li...

With a flash, multiple-time Muay Thai world champion Ledsila

Apr 29, 2017
WFCA Akhmat Logo

Watch WFCA 36: Battle in Gr...

Watch WFCA 36: Battle in Grozny live and free

Apr 29, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA