Anthony Joshua Takes Out Wladimir Klitschko to Become Boxing’s King (photos)

Anthony Joshua on Saturday became the new keeper of the flame in the heavyweight boxing world.

Everyone had been looking forward to his showdown with former heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko and the 27-year-old delivered.

Taking out Klitschko in the 11th round via a brutal TKO, Joshua improved his record to 19-0 and unified the IBF, WBA, and IBO championships.

