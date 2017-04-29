Anthony Joshua Takes Out Wladimir Klitschko to Become Boxing’s King (photos)

Anthony Joshua on Saturday became the new keeper of the flame in the heavyweight boxing world.
Everyone had been looking forward to his showdown with former heavyweight kingpin Wladimir Klitschko and the 27-year-old delivered.
Taking out Klitschko in the 11th round via a brutal TKO, Joshua improved his record to 19-0 and unified the IBF, WBA, and IBO championships.
.@anthonyfjoshua comes back at @Klitschko with conviction in Round 3. #JoshuaKlitchsko WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/L5vHob3GVE pic.twitter.com/Z23aCE5ac1
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 29, 2017
Impressive opening rounds from @anthonyfjoshua – working the jab and has settled into the occasion well
Any predictions? pic.twitter.com/iApptsVRt2
— Team GB (@TeamGB) April 29, 2017
.@anthonyfjoshua letting em fly in the 5th! #JoshuaKlitchsko pic.twitter.com/jD69LCWgyo
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 29, 2017
Explosive meets Experience as we go into Round 7. Watch #JoshuaKlitchsko LIVE: https://t.co/L5vHob3GVE pic.twitter.com/O2sMhFLSlI
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 29, 2017
For the first time in his career, @anthonyfjoshua will see Round 8. Don't miss it LIVE: https://t.co/L5vHob3GVE #JoshuaKlitchsko pic.twitter.com/RQGtkgZNVp
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 29, 2017
Undefeated and Unified. @anthonyfjoshua is the IBF and WBA heavyweight world champion! #JoshuaKlitchsko pic.twitter.com/SK0gUMG5HZ
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 29, 2017
This isn’t just a victory, it’s a coronation. Long live King @anthonyfjoshua! #JoshuaKlitchsko pic.twitter.com/H1rDqhsR2C
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 29, 2017
It was his toughest test to date, but @anthonyfjoshua proved today he's heavyweight's next great. #JoshuaKlitchsko pic.twitter.com/kcbJeaKbwl
— SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) April 29, 2017