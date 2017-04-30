Anthony Joshua Knocks Out Wladimir Klitschko; Mauro Ranallo Makes the Call (video)

Anthony Joshua was crowned the king of the heavyweight division as he unified the division with an 11th round TKO of long-reigning champion Wladimir Klitschko before a record 90,000 fans at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Veteran MMA commentator Mauro Ranallo was on the call. Check out the Joshua vs. Klitschko fight highlights, courtesy of Showtime Sports.

