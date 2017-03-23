Anthony Johnson’s Top 5 Knockouts

Anthony “Rumble” Johnson will fight for the light heavyweight title a second time at UFC 210 on April 8 when he faces champion Daniel Cormier in a rematch. The two fought for the vacant title at UFC 187 in May 2015 with Cormier submitting Johnson in the third round.

When Johnson debuted in the UFC in 2007, he competed as a welterweight. He was released by the fight promotion in 2012 after missing weight in his middleweight debut. Seven months later, Johnson found a home in the light heavyweight division. After stringing together a six-fight winning streak, Johnson returned to the UFC and made a run at the title.

Johnson may be the most dangerous fighter on the UFC roster. 16 of his 22 wins have been by knockout. Below are five of his best finishes.

5. Kevin Burns

Johnson and Burns first fought at UFC Fight Night 14 in July 2008. Burns won by TKO after Johnson was unable to continue after receiving an eye poke in the final round. An immediate rematch was booked for The Ultimate Fighter 8 Finale five months later. Early in the final round, Johnson landed a left high kick that sent Burns crashing to the canvas. The win earned Johnson Knockout of the Night honors.

4. Charlie Brenneman

In October 2017, Johnson faced Brenneman on the main card of UFC on Versus 6 in Washington D.C. Johnson hurt Brenneman with punches and Brenneman desperately tried to get the fight to the ground. Johnson sprawled and a wobbly Brenneman stood and tried to regain his balance along the cage when Johnson delivered a head kick that ended the fight. It was the second time in his career that he was awarded Knockout of the Night.

3. Mike Kyle

In January 2014, Johnson took on Mike Kyle at WSOF 8. The two heavy hitters promised fireworks and Johnson delivered. Kyle pressured Johnson, looking for a knockout of his own, but ended up on the receiving end of a right hand that put him face down on the canvas. The first-round finish was the win that got him back in the UFC.

2. Alexander Gustafsson

At UFC on FOX 14 in January 2015, Johnson faced Gustafsson in a title eliminator bout. He caught Gustafsson with a right hand that put the Swede on shaky legs. He continued to land punches until Gustafsson crumbled to the canvas two minutes into the bout. Johnson finished with a series of punches on the ground, earning a title shot.

1. Glover Teixeira

At UFC 202 in August 2016, Johnson faced Teixeira while coming off back-to-back Performance of the Night wins over Ryan Bader and Jimi Manuwa. With another title shot hanging in the balance, Johnson made quick work of Teixeira. 13 seconds into the fight, Johnson landed an uppercut that turned Teixeira’s lights out. It was the second time in his career that he finished an opponent in 13 seconds. It was the win that set up the UFC 210 rematch against Cormier.

Do you have your own list of Johnson’s Top 5 KO’s? Leave your list in the comments below!

