Anthony Johnson’s Hands Do the Talking (video)

As one of the UFC’s prolific knockout artists, Anthony Johnson has always been comfortable doing his talking with his hands. On April 8, he’ll put his hands to the test against Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 in Buffalo, NY.

