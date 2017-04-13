Anthony Johnson: ‘This Definitely Isn’t About the Money’

It appears that Anthony Johnson has faced some backlash after filing an appeal contesting UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier‘s weigh-in prior to their rematch at UFC 210 on April 8.

There was much criticism of Cormier after he missed weight by 1.2 pounds when he first stepped on the scale, but then made weight two minutes later with his hands touching the towel draped in front of him while standing on the scale upon his second attempt.

Cormier was not reprimanded by officials and the fight moved forward. Cormier submitted Johnson in the second round of the fight, successfully defending his belt.

This week, Johnson and his camp filed a formal appeal of Cormier’s weigh-in, which, in part, asks for specific minimum penalties if Cormier is unable to provide “an evidence and fact based explanation for his conduct” at the UFC 210 weigh-in.

According to Johnson’s letter of appeal, as transcribed by MMAFighting.com, “After such sworn testimony, if Mr. Cormier could not, would not, or did not satisfactorily provide an evidence and fact based explanation for his conduct, then he should be disciplined for his action by the NYSAC to preserve the integrity of the sport. Should Mr. Cormier be subject to discipline, while it is clear he could be suspended for his actions, at a minimum, Daniel Cormier should be ordered to pay 20% of his fight purse to Anthony Johnson and should be stripped of his UFC Men’s Light Heavyweight Title for failing to make weight on April 8, 2017.”

Following news of the official appeal, Johnson took to his Instagram account to post a follow-up statement, in which he said that he does not want Cormier stripped of the title, despite what his appeal might say.

“First and foremost I never said I wanted D.C. stripped of the title. He beat me and that’s that… 2nd I said everything would be handled After the fight because I was focused on the Fight. Weigh ins was messed up and at the end of the day it was wrong. If I lose fans because I’m fighting for what’s right then so be it. If it happen to me, it can happen to anybody,” wrote Johnson.

“The world made all of this noise about it and when an appeal is made the world will cry about the appeal. That makes zero sense! Weigh ins was messed up and the fight wasn’t because he beat me. I’m not complaining about the loss, I’m complaining about the weigh ins. D.C. shouldn’t be stripped at all but for sure answer to the weigh in situation.

“If you hate me you hate that’s what you have to deal with. If you love me then I love you back… Btw this definitely isn’t about money, that’s for damn sure. It’s the principal of the situation for you knuckleheads that have no brain.”

