HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredAnthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Cormier Stripped of UFC Belt

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Post

featuredLike Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz Receives Reduced Bottle-Throwing Punishment

Jon Jones - UFC 200

featuredJon Jones: ‘I’ve Never Cheated’

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson UFC 210 weigh

featuredAnthony Johnson’s Team Wants Cut of Daniel Cormier’s Purse for Controversial Weigh-in

Anthony Johnson: ‘This Definitely Isn’t About the Money’

April 13, 2017
No Comments

It appears that Anthony Johnson has faced some backlash after filing an appeal contesting UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier‘s weigh-in prior to their rematch at UFC 210 on April 8.

There was much criticism of Cormier after he missed weight by 1.2 pounds when he first stepped on the scale, but then made weight two minutes later with his hands touching the towel draped in front of him while standing on the scale upon his second attempt. 

Cormier was not reprimanded by officials and the fight moved forward. Cormier submitted Johnson in the second round of the fight, successfully defending his belt.

This week, Johnson and his camp filed a formal appeal of Cormier’s weigh-in, which, in part, asks for specific minimum penalties if Cormier is unable to provide “an evidence and fact based explanation for his conduct” at the UFC 210 weigh-in.

Anthony Johnson UFC 210 ScrumAccording to Johnson’s letter of appeal, as transcribed by MMAFighting.com, “After such sworn testimony, if Mr. Cormier could not, would not, or did not satisfactorily provide an evidence and fact based explanation for his conduct, then he should be disciplined for his action by the NYSAC to preserve the integrity of the sport. Should Mr. Cormier be subject to discipline, while it is clear he could be suspended for his actions, at a minimum, Daniel Cormier should be ordered to pay 20% of his fight purse to Anthony Johnson and should be stripped of his UFC Men’s Light Heavyweight Title for failing to make weight on April 8, 2017.”

Following news of the official appeal, Johnson took to his Instagram account to post a follow-up statement, in which he said that he does not want Cormier stripped of the title, despite what his appeal might say.

TRENDING > Ronda Rousey UFC Return Looking Grim

“First and foremost I never said I wanted D.C. stripped of the title. He beat me and that’s that… 2nd I said everything would be handled After the fight because I was focused on the Fight. Weigh ins was messed up and at the end of the day it was wrong. If I lose fans because I’m fighting for what’s right then so be it. If it happen to me, it can happen to anybody,” wrote Johnson.

“The world made all of this noise about it and when an appeal is made the world will cry about the appeal. That makes zero sense! Weigh ins was messed up and the fight wasn’t because he beat me. I’m not complaining about the loss, I’m complaining about the weigh ins. D.C. shouldn’t be stripped at all but for sure answer to the weigh in situation.

“If you hate me you hate that’s what you have to deal with. If you love me then I love you back… Btw this definitely isn’t about money, that’s for damn sure. It’s the principal of the situation for you knuckleheads that have no brain.”

First and foremost I never said I wanted D.C. stripped of the title. He beat me and that's that… 2nd I said everything would be handled After the fight because I was focused on the Fight. Weigh ins was messed up and at the end of the day it was wrong. If I lose fans because I'm fighting for what's right then so be it. If it happen to me, it can happen to anybody. The world made all of this noise about it and when an appeal is made the world will cry about the appeal. That makes zero sense! Weigh ins was messed up and the fight wasn't because he beat me. I'm not complaining about the loss, I'm complaining about the weigh ins. D.C. shouldn't be stripped at all but for sure answer to the weigh in situation. If you hate me you hate that's what you have to deal with. If you love me then I love you back… Btw this definitely isn't about money, that's for damn sure. It's the principal of the situation for you knuckleheads that have no brain. #RumbleSquad

A post shared by Anthony Johnson (@anthony_rumble) on

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Anthony Johnson Files Appeal, Wants Daniel Co...

Apr 13, 201711 Comments58 Views

Anthony Johnson has filed a formal appeal over Daniel Cormier's controversial UFC210 weigh-in, requesting that he be stripped of the UFC belt.

Wilson Reis UFC on FOX 24

Wilson Reis Fighting for Hi...

Ahead of Saturday's UFC on FOX 24 showdown, Wilson

Apr 13, 2017
Eduardo Dantas vs Leandro Higo Bellator 177 weigh-in

Bellator 177 Championship B...

Eduardo Dantas was set to defend his Bellator bantamweight

Apr 13, 2017
Jose Aldo - UFC 200

Jose Aldo, Anderson Silva, ...

Featherweight champion Jose Aldo and interim titleholder Max Holloway,

Apr 13, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA