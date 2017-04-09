Anthony Johnson Surprisingly Retires at UFC 210
(Courtesy of UFC)
After failing to take the light heavyweight championship from Daniel Cormier at UFC 210, an emotional Anthony “Rumble” Johnson stunned everyone by announcing his retirement.
TRENDING > Urijah Faber Tops 2017 UFC Hall of Fame Inductee Class
Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
Related Article
Apr 09, 201717 Views
Light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier retained his title on Saturday by defeating Anthony Johnson in the UFC 210 main event in Buffalo, New York.