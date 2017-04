Anthony Johnson Not Concerned with Jon Jones, Focused on Knocking Out DC

(Courtesy of MMAFighting)

Leading up to the UFC 210 rematch between Daniel Cormier and Anthony “Rumble” Johnson, everyone wants to talk about former champion Jon Jones, who is suspended until this summer. Johnson, however, does not have Jones at the fore of his mind. He is focused on taking Cormier’s head off and taking the UFC light heavyweight belt.

