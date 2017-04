Anthony Johnson: ‘My Scale Was Off’

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

During Friday’s UFC 210 weigh-in, Anthony Johnson was the last fighter to step on the scales and said that his scale in the back was off. Johnson faces champion Daniel Cormier in Saturday’s main event.

