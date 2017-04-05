HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Already Training for Floyd Mayweather Fight

Jon Jones v Daniel Cormier

featuredDaniel Cormier Insists His Legacy Intertwined with Jon Jones

Conor McGregor - UFC 202

featuredWill Conor McGregor Fight in the UFC Again?

Donald Cerrone vs Robbie Lawler

featuredRobbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone First Marquee Match-Up for UFC 213

Another UFC Fighter Has Been Suspended for a Contaminated Substance

April 5, 2017
No Comments

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced on Wednesday that UFC heavyweight Justin Ledet accepted a four-month sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance stemming from a contaminated supplement.

The announcement comes just two days after USADA announced that UFC welterweight Lyman Good had accepted a six-month suspension after testing positive following the ingestion of a contaminated substance.

Ledet, 29, tested positive for 5α-androst-1-ene-3α-ol-17-one, a metabolite of 1-testosterone and 1-androstenedione, following an out-of-competition test conducted on Jan. 12, 2017. 1-testosterone and 1-androstenedione are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Justin Ledet UFC weigh-inFollowing notification of his positive test, Ledet provided USADA with an open container of a dietary supplement product he was using at the time of the relevant sample collection, which he had also declared on his sample collection paperwork and researched before using. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, preliminary testing conducted on the contents of the open container indicated that it contained the anabolic agent 1-androstenedione. The presence of an undisclosed prohibited substance in a product is regarded as contamination.

Thereafter, at USADA’s request, the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, analyzed the contents of an independently sourced, unopened container with the identical lot number of the supplement in question. That testing conclusively confirmed that the supplement Ledet was using at the time of his positive test was contaminated with 1-androstenedione. Accordingly, the product has since been added to the High Risk List of supplements maintained on USADA’s online dietary supplement safety education and awareness resource – Supplement 411 (www.Supplement411.org).

TRENDING > Stephen Thompson Sidelined Due to Surgery

Athletes are reminded that even seemingly low-risk dietary supplements may contain prohibited substances, which may not be listed on the Supplement Facts label, thus USADA encourages athletes through Supplement 411 to challenge the reasons for using supplements and make themselves aware of how to reduce their risks of a positive anti-doping test and/or an adverse health event.

Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, as well as the World Anti-Doping Code, the determination that an athlete’s positive test was caused by a contaminated product may result in a reduced sanction. The sanction for a doping offense resulting from the use of a contaminated product ranges from a reprimand and no period of ineligibility, at a minimum, to a two-year period of ineligibility, at a maximum.

Ledet’s four-month period of ineligibility began on Feb. 1, 2017, the date on which he was provisionally suspended from competition.

Ledet (8-0, 1NC) has not fought since he defeated Mark Godbeer at UFC Fight Night 99 in November. He was slated to meet Dmitriy Sosnovskiy in February, but being flagged for the potential anti-doping violation for which he has now been susepnded forced his removal from the UFC Fight Night 104 card.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete’s sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Dominick Cruz

FOX Unveils UFC 210 Announce Team

Apr 05, 2017No Comments22 Views

Fox announced on Tuesday that Dominick Cruz would be rounding out the UFC 210 announce team.

Dana White - UFC 178

Dana White: McGregor vs. Ma...

UFC president Dana White insists he is legitimately intrigued

Apr 05, 2017

Gegard Mousasi Picks George...

Fifth-ranked middleweight Gegard Mousasi predicts that former welterweight champion

Apr 05, 2017

Daniel Cormier: ‘Anth...

On Episode 3 of UFC 210 Embedded, Daniel Cormier

Apr 05, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 210: Buffalo
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
UFC Fight Night 113: Las Vegas
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA