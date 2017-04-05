Another UFC Fighter Has Been Suspended for a Contaminated Substance

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced on Wednesday that UFC heavyweight Justin Ledet accepted a four-month sanction after testing positive for a prohibited substance stemming from a contaminated supplement.

The announcement comes just two days after USADA announced that UFC welterweight Lyman Good had accepted a six-month suspension after testing positive following the ingestion of a contaminated substance.

Ledet, 29, tested positive for 5α-androst-1-ene-3α-ol-17-one, a metabolite of 1-testosterone and 1-androstenedione, following an out-of-competition test conducted on Jan. 12, 2017. 1-testosterone and 1-androstenedione are non-Specified Substances in the class of Anabolic Agents and prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List.

Following notification of his positive test, Ledet provided USADA with an open container of a dietary supplement product he was using at the time of the relevant sample collection, which he had also declared on his sample collection paperwork and researched before using. Although no prohibited substances were listed on the supplement label, preliminary testing conducted on the contents of the open container indicated that it contained the anabolic agent 1-androstenedione. The presence of an undisclosed prohibited substance in a product is regarded as contamination.

Thereafter, at USADA’s request, the WADA-accredited laboratory in Salt Lake City, Utah, analyzed the contents of an independently sourced, unopened container with the identical lot number of the supplement in question. That testing conclusively confirmed that the supplement Ledet was using at the time of his positive test was contaminated with 1-androstenedione. Accordingly, the product has since been added to the High Risk List of supplements maintained on USADA’s online dietary supplement safety education and awareness resource – Supplement 411 (www.Supplement411.org).

Athletes are reminded that even seemingly low-risk dietary supplements may contain prohibited substances, which may not be listed on the Supplement Facts label, thus USADA encourages athletes through Supplement 411 to challenge the reasons for using supplements and make themselves aware of how to reduce their risks of a positive anti-doping test and/or an adverse health event.

Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, as well as the World Anti-Doping Code, the determination that an athlete’s positive test was caused by a contaminated product may result in a reduced sanction. The sanction for a doping offense resulting from the use of a contaminated product ranges from a reprimand and no period of ineligibility, at a minimum, to a two-year period of ineligibility, at a maximum.

Ledet’s four-month period of ineligibility began on Feb. 1, 2017, the date on which he was provisionally suspended from competition.

Ledet (8-0, 1NC) has not fought since he defeated Mark Godbeer at UFC Fight Night 99 in November. He was slated to meet Dmitriy Sosnovskiy in February, but being flagged for the potential anti-doping violation for which he has now been susepnded forced his removal from the UFC Fight Night 104 card.

Pursuant to the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, all UFC athletes serving a period of ineligibility for an anti-doping policy violation are required to remain in the USADA registered testing pool and make themselves available for testing in order to receive credit for time served under his or her sanction. Furthermore, if an athlete retires during his or her period of ineligibility, the athlete’s sanction will be tolled until such time the athlete notifies USADA of his or her return from retirement and once again makes him or herself available for no-advance-notice, out-of-competition testing.

