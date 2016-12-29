Another Ronda Rousey Sighting in the Latest UFC 207 Embedded!

HOT OFF THE WIRE
UFC 207 Main & Co-Main Weigh-in Video: Nunes vs. Rousey and Cruz vs. Garbrandt

Ronda Rousey Makes Quick Work of Early Weigh-in (UFC 207 Weigh-in Results)

Dana White Explains Ronda Rousey's UFC 207 Media Blackout

Cain Velasquez 'Unfit to Fight' at UFC 207, Pulled from the Event

December 29, 2016
(Video Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 5 of UFC 207 Embedded, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt break down their verbal altercation after “No Love” storms out of a television interview. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has as much fun as she can during her weight cut. All of the title fighters, including challenger Ronda Rousey, hit their targets at the official weigh-in. But while Nunes is on the scale, members of Garbrandt and Cruz’ camps again exchange words – and nearly more. 

