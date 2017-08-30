Angelo Reyes Reveals Why Floyd Mayweather Wore a Ski Mask to the Ring Against Conor McGregor

When Floyd Mayweather walked to the ring on Saturday night for his fight against Conor McGregor, he definitely had an interesting choice in attire.

The undefeated boxer, who is well known for his mental warfare even when walking out to the ring for his fights, wore a ski mask over his face as he trotted out for his fight with McGregor.

As it turns out, Mayweather wasn’t just wearing a ski mask by accident because he was actually paying homage to the movie “Dead Presidents” while quietly taking a shot at how easy he felt it would be to beat the UFC lightweight champion in a boxing match.

Boxing coach Angelo Reyes, who has known Mayweather for many years, relayed the story originally told to Fight Hype about the reason behind the ski mask.

“To us in the boxing culture, we were kind of laughing about it because it’s Floyd Mayweather’s ode to the movie “Dead Presidents”. Where he put the ski mask on because it’s a bank robbery,” Reyes told the Fight Society podcast. “Basically he was saying it was a heist. Like Conor actually believed he could beat Floyd Mayweather and all that happened was he got fooled into the biggest pay-per-view, the biggest payday opportunity of all time.

“That’s why he put on the ski mask, which I thought was pretty awesome.”

Reyes, who came up under famed boxing coach Freddie Roach, had argued for weeks leading into the fight that it was going to be an easy night at the office for Mayweather, who is regarded as one of the best boxers of all time.

McGregor ultimately made a good showing for himself, landing more punches over nine rounds than even Manny Pacquiao did in 36 minutes in the ring with Mayweather but Reyes says it was all part of the plan.

Whether the fight lasted one round or all 12, Reyes knew the outcome was going to be the same.

“I listened to everything that Paulie [Malignaggi] told me from sparring [Conor McGregor] and I thought it would be an eighth round TKO for Floyd but it happened exactly the way I described it and it happened kind of the way Paulie had explained it to me, too,” Reyes said.

“If you don’t know boxing, then you won’t understand why that was such an easy fight for Floyd.”

