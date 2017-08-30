                   
HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor

featuredConor McGregor Reveals Fatal Flaw Against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Stops Conor McGregor with 10th Round TKO in ‘Money Fight’

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Live Round-by-Round Results

featuredFloyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Results: Live Round-by-Round Coverage

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather weigh-in

featuredFloyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor Weigh-in Face-Off

Angelo Reyes Reveals Why Floyd Mayweather Wore a Ski Mask to the Ring Against Conor McGregor

August 30, 2017
NoNo Comments

When Floyd Mayweather walked to the ring on Saturday night for his fight against Conor McGregor, he definitely had an interesting choice in attire.

The undefeated boxer, who is well known for his mental warfare even when walking out to the ring for his fights, wore a ski mask over his face as he trotted out for his fight with McGregor.

As it turns out, Mayweather wasn’t just wearing a ski mask by accident because he was actually paying homage to the movie “Dead Presidents” while quietly taking a shot at how easy he felt it would be to beat the UFC lightweight champion in a boxing match.

Boxing coach Angelo Reyes, who has known Mayweather for many years, relayed the story originally told to Fight Hype about the reason behind the ski mask.

“To us in the boxing culture, we were kind of laughing about it because it’s Floyd Mayweather’s ode to the movie “Dead Presidents”. Where he put the ski mask on because it’s a bank robbery,” Reyes told the Fight Society podcast. “Basically he was saying it was a heist. Like Conor actually believed he could beat Floyd Mayweather and all that happened was he got fooled into the biggest pay-per-view, the biggest payday opportunity of all time.

“That’s why he put on the ski mask, which I thought was pretty awesome.”

Reyes, who came up under famed boxing coach Freddie Roach, had argued for weeks leading into the fight that it was going to be an easy night at the office for Mayweather, who is regarded as one of the best boxers of all time.

McGregor ultimately made a good showing for himself, landing more punches over nine rounds than even Manny Pacquiao did in 36 minutes in the ring with Mayweather but Reyes says it was all part of the plan.

Whether the fight lasted one round or all 12, Reyes knew the outcome was going to be the same.

“I listened to everything that Paulie [Malignaggi] told me from sparring [Conor McGregor] and I thought it would be an eighth round TKO for Floyd but it happened exactly the way I described it and it happened kind of the way Paulie had explained it to me, too,” Reyes said.

“If you don’t know boxing, then you won’t understand why that was such an easy fight for Floyd.”

Listen to the rest of Reyes’ breakdown from the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight along with UFC on FOX analyst Kenny Florian on the latest Fight Society podcast available via Libsyn or download and subscribe to the show via iTunes.

               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 215: Edmonton
UFC Fight Night 116
UFC Fight Night Japan
UFC 216
UFC 217: Bisping vs. St-Pierre
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA