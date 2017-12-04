               

HOT OFF THE WIRE

hot-sauce-featuredAngela Magana Charges Sexism for Early Stoppage of Her UFC 218 Bout

Max Holloway

hot-sauce-featuredFighters React to Max Holloway’s Destruction of Jose Aldo

hot-sauce-featuredFighter Reactions to Francis Ngannou’s Devastating KO of Alistair Overeem

hot-sauce-featuredNate Diaz Stockton Slaps Dana White Over Lying About Proposed Fight with Tyron Woodley

Angela Magana Charges Sexism for Early Stoppage of Her UFC 218 Bout

December 4, 2017
NoNo Comments

UFC strawweight Angela Magana’s major claim to fame is her UFC Athlete Retreat scuffle with now-featherweight-champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino… that and her penchant for Twitter rants. (Watch the altercation, which was caught on video, here.)

It’s the latter that’s got her back in the headlines on Monday following her fifth consecutive defeat.

Amanda Cooper beat Magana down into a late second-round TKO stoppage, but “Her Majesty,” as Magana is want to call herself, feels like she wasn’t given every opportunity to fight her way out of the bad position, at least, she wasn’t afforded as much opportunity as her male counterparts.

“I need to walk in the cage with a banana in my shorts and a crew cut then maybe the ref will let the fight go. Men can (expletive) tap out from strikes get hit and the ref wont stop it till 7 shots later after near death expierence #equalrightsinfights #letthegirlstakebeatingstoo,” Magana wrote on Twitter on Sunday, insinuating that referee Keith Petersen stopped the fight sooner than he should have because Magana is a woman.

To be fair, the 34-year-old Magana, didn’t claim that she was going to be able to mount any sensible comeback, she just wanted to be afforded the opportunity to try, or at least to take a few more shots to the head before the fight was called.

“Amanda was (expletive) bashing me & overpowering me, I wasnt rocked still moving was completely aware I immediately sat back & bitched at ref. Heard my corner yell out I had less than 30 seconds. I was thugging it out hoping for a 3rd & have a chance back on my feet again,” she continued.

TRENDING > Max Holloway: Jose Aldo Is Still the Greatest Featherweight of All Time

“In no way by wanting another round am I taking anything from Amanda, in fact her dominance of me could have been far worst I just wanted that opportunity to let that transpire and have another go.”

In fact, Magana went on to post a couple pictures of the swelling that Cooper’s onslaught did to her face, even posting two angles of the punishment, which she claimed still didn’t show the full effect of the beating she took.

Follow @MMAHotSauce on Twitter and Facebook. Also follow MMAWeekly.com on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night: Sydney
UFC Fight Night: China
TUF 26 Finale
UFC 218: Detroit
UFC Fight Night: Fresno
UFC on FOX 26: Winnipeg
UFC 219: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: St. Louis
UFC 220: Boston
UFC on FOX 27: Charlotte
UFC Fight Night: Belém
UFC 221: Perth
UFC Fight Night: Austin
UFC on FOX 28: Orlando
UFC 222: Pasadena
UFC Fight Night 127: London

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA