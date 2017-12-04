Angela Magana Charges Sexism for Early Stoppage of Her UFC 218 Bout

UFC strawweight Angela Magana’s major claim to fame is her UFC Athlete Retreat scuffle with now-featherweight-champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino… that and her penchant for Twitter rants. (Watch the altercation, which was caught on video, here.)

It’s the latter that’s got her back in the headlines on Monday following her fifth consecutive defeat.

Amanda Cooper beat Magana down into a late second-round TKO stoppage, but “Her Majesty,” as Magana is want to call herself, feels like she wasn’t given every opportunity to fight her way out of the bad position, at least, she wasn’t afforded as much opportunity as her male counterparts.

“I need to walk in the cage with a banana in my shorts and a crew cut then maybe the ref will let the fight go. Men can (expletive) tap out from strikes get hit and the ref wont stop it till 7 shots later after near death expierence # equalrightsinfights # letthegirlstakebeatingstoo,” Magana wrote on Twitter on Sunday, insinuating that referee Keith Petersen stopped the fight sooner than he should have because Magana is a woman.

To be fair, the 34-year-old Magana, didn’t claim that she was going to be able to mount any sensible comeback, she just wanted to be afforded the opportunity to try, or at least to take a few more shots to the head before the fight was called.

“Amanda was (expletive) bashing me & overpowering me, I wasnt rocked still moving was completely aware I immediately sat back & bitched at ref. Heard my corner yell out I had less than 30 seconds. I was thugging it out hoping for a 3rd & have a chance back on my feet again,” she continued.

“In no way by wanting another round am I taking anything from Amanda, in fact her dominance of me could have been far worst I just wanted that opportunity to let that transpire and have another go.”

In fact, Magana went on to post a couple pictures of the swelling that Cooper’s onslaught did to her face, even posting two angles of the punishment, which she claimed still didn’t show the full effect of the beating she took.

Sometimes cameras make you look worst or maybe lots of times. This time it's making me look better you can't appreciate the swelling as much. #battlewounds #mma #ufc pic.twitter.com/4NHyA1pduD — Angela Magana (@AngelaMagana1) December 3, 2017

