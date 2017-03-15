Angela Lee to Defend ONE Championship Atomweight Title Against Istela Nunes

Angela Lee is set for a quick turnaround. The reigning ONE Championship atomweight title holder successfully defender her belt for the first time last weekend and will be back in action on May 26th when she faces Istela Nunes in Singapore.

Lee (7-0) is coming off a third round stoppage win over Jenny Huang in Bangkok on Saturday night. She won the belt by beating Mei Yamaguchi last year in a five round thriller at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The half Singaporean atomweight will return to the same venue for her second title defence and faces another undefeated opponent. Nunes (5-0-1) is a striking specialist who beat Yamaguchi by split decision on her ONE Championship debut last year.

The as yet untitled May 26th show will be ONE Championship’s fifth of the year and the 12th time the promotion had held a card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

