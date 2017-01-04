Angela Lee Faces Jenny Huang in Atomweight Title Match

Angela Lee emerged in 2016 as the biggest female star in the history of Asian MMA. The 20-year-old will be back in action on March 11 when she defends her ONE Championship atomweight title against Jenny Huang in Bangkok.

The bout was announced on Wednesday via the Associated Press and will pitch two undefeated fighters together. Lee (5-0) won the title by beating Mei Yamaguchi after a thrilling five-round fight in Singapore last May, while Huang (5-0) won her most recent fight by gogoplata.

“I had back-to-back fights leading up to the title fight, and after I won the belt I took some time off. Since my last fight,” Lee told the AP. “I’ve been training extremely hard, improving my skill set and I can’t wait to show everyone.”

Huang doesn’t intend to give Lee a chance to showcase those improvements though.

“I have been working so hard to come to this point in my career, and now that I’m finally here it all feels very surreal to me,” said the Taiwanese challenger. “Inside the cage, I only have one goal and that’s to win this bout at any cost. She better be prepared for what I bring to the table because I will go to battle with my full arsenal.”

The as yet untitled March 11 card is set for the Impact Arena in Bangkok. It will be the second show ONE Championship has held in this venue. Thai fighters Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke, Shannon Wiratchai, and Pongsiri Mitsatit are all likely to be featured.

