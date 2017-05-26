Angela Lee Defends ONE Championship Atomweight Title With Anaconda Choke Win Over Istela Nunes

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 26, 2017
Angela Lee’s star continues to rise and she put in another stellar performance to defend her atomweight title at ONE: ‘Dynasty of Heroes’ in Singapore on Friday night (local time). The 20 year old seemed determined to pull off an unorthodox submission against Istela Nunes and eventually managed it midway through the second round.

The undefeated champion started on the front foot, walking down Nunes who countered with flurries of punches and kicks. Lee wasn’t throwing much back but with her opponent trapped against the cage she secured the first takedown of the fight.

From there Lee went to work, moving from guard to side control to half guard before taking Nunes’ back. She secured a leg triangle around the Brazilian’s left leg and tried to crank her head for a twister but had to settle for punching the face of her defenceless opponent instead.

The second stanza followed an almost identical pattern only this time Lee caught a leg kick and used it to take Nunes down. As the Brazilian tried to get up she locked in a standing anaconda choke and used it to drag her down to the ground.

At first Nunes appeared comfortable and even gave a thumbs up to the referee but on the 2:18 mark she succumbed to the choke with a tap. The win takes Lee to 8-0 overall while her opponent drops to 5-1-0-1 after tasting defeat for the first time in her MMA career.

Speaking after the fight Lee addressed the sold out crowd at the Singapore Indoor Satdium saying that, “I love you guys and it’s an honour for me to fight here and to be a champion.”

It has been over a year since Ben Askren last appeared in the ONE Championship cage but the welterweight champion needed less than three minutes to defeat Agilan Thani. He quickly took down the Malaysian who managed to work his way back up but it proved only a temporary reprieve.

The second takedown saw Askren land in side control, perfectly positioned to finish the fight with a head and arm choke and that’s exactly what he did. The finish came at 2:20 and saw the former Bellator champion improve to 16-0-0-1 while Thani drops to 7-1.

Earlieri n the evening Luis Santos (63-10-1-1) saw his chances of challenging Askren for the title again evaporated by Zebaztian Kadestam (9-3). The Swedish newcomer was dominated throughout the fight but stuffed one of the Brazilian’s takedowns and then finished him with knees to the head from side control early in the third.

Next up for ONE Championship is an event in Yangon on June 30th that will be headlined by a middleweight title rematch between champion Vitaly Bigdash and challenger Aung La Nsang.

ONE: ‘Dynasty of Heroes’ results

Angela Lee def. Istela Nunes by Submission (Anaconda Choke) at 2:18, R2
Ben Askren def. Agilan Thani by Submission (Arm Triangle Choke) at 2:20, R1
Zebaztian Kadestam def. Luis Santos by KO at 2:18, R3
Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke def. Adrian Matheis by KO at 4:26, R1
Geje Eustaquio def. Anatpong Bunrad by Split Decision
Amir Khan def. Rajinder Singh Meena by TKO (Strikes) at 1:29, R1
Tiffany Teo def. Rebecca Heintzman-Rozewski by Unanimous Decision
Rika Ishige def. Nita Dea by Submission (Rear Naked Choke) at 2:39, R1
Chen Lei defeats Jeremy Meciaz by TKO (Strikes) at 2:56, R!

ONE Grappling Super-Match bout: Garry Tonon defeats Shinya Aoki by Submission (Heel Hook) at 7:47 minutes

