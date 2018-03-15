Angela Lee and Mei Yamaguchi to Rematch at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams

The rematch between Angela Lee and Mei Yamaguchi is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18. The champion had to pull out of last year’s fight after a serious car crash, but will finally defend her title against the Japanese challenger at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams.

Lee (8-0) beat Yamaguchi by decision to become the inaugural ONE atomweight champion. She has successfully defended the belt twice, but no fighter has pushed her as hard as the Japanese veteran did in 2016.

Yamaguchi (17-10-1) is coming off back-to-back ONE Championship wins, while Lee has been away from the cage for almost a year. The former spoke on Thursday about the car accident she suffered in 2017.

“With the help and support of my family, we got through (the accident) together. And I feel thankful for everything. I am so excited to be back in action. I’ve missed everything that comes along with competition, the training and preparation, and of course, getting right back in the cage. I think fans are going to see a great match-up. I just want to go in there, do what I love, and the results will show.”

The card will also feature the ONE Championship debut of Yodsaenklai Fairtex. The multiple-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champion will be competing inside the cage in a bout that will be conducted under striking rules, but with MMA gloves.

Also in striking action will be Sam-A Gaiyagandhao. The multiple-time Lumpinee champion looks set to compete in Caged Muay Thai too and has been promised a title shot.