HOT OFF THE WIRE
Ronda Rousey UFC 193 scrum

featuredRonda Rousey Explains How to ‘Do the Right Thing’ During Hall of Fame Induction

Rose Namajunas - UFC 223 Exclusive Interview

featuredRose Namajunas: Using Her Gift for Change

featuredRonda Rousey Essentially Closes the Door on Ever Returning to the UFC Again

TJ Dillashaw and Demetrious Johnson

featuredDemetrious Johnson Still Targeting TJ Dillashaw at UFC 226

Angela Lee and Mei Yamaguchi to Rematch at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams

March 15, 2018
NoNo Comments

The rematch between Angela Lee and Mei Yamaguchi is set for the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 18. The champion had to pull out of last year’s fight after a serious car crash, but will finally defend her title against the Japanese challenger at ONE: Unstoppable Dreams.

Lee (8-0) beat Yamaguchi by decision to become the inaugural ONE atomweight champion. She has successfully defended the belt twice, but no fighter has pushed her as hard as the Japanese veteran did in 2016.

Angela Lee for MMAWeeklyYamaguchi (17-10-1) is coming off back-to-back ONE Championship wins, while Lee has been away from the cage for almost a year. The former spoke on Thursday about the car accident she suffered in 2017.

“With the help and support of my family, we got through (the accident) together. And I feel thankful for everything. I am so excited to be back in action. I’ve missed everything that comes along with competition, the training and preparation, and of course, getting right back in the cage. I think fans are going to see a great match-up. I just want to go in there, do what I love, and the results will show.”

The card will also feature the ONE Championship debut of Yodsaenklai Fairtex. The multiple-time Muay Thai and kickboxing champion will be competing inside the cage in a bout that will be conducted under striking rules, but with MMA gloves.

TRENDING > Ben Askren Details How He’d ‘Break’ Georges St-Pierre

Also in striking action will be Sam-A Gaiyagandhao. The multiple-time Lumpinee champion looks set to compete in Caged Muay Thai too and has been promised a title shot.

               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

MMA Ring Girls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 127: London
UFC 223: Brooklyn
UFC on FOX 29: Glendale
UFC Fight Night 128: Atlantic City
UFC 224: Rio de Janeiro
UFC Fight Night 129: Santiago, Chile
Bellator 200: London
UFC Fight Night 130: Dublin
UFC Fight Night 131: Utica, N.Y.
UFC 225: Chicago
TUF 27 Finale: Las Vegas
UFC 226: Miocic vs. Cormier
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
LowKickMMA
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
Addicted to MMA