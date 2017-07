Angela Hill Scores Big Win Over Ashley Yoder (TUF 25 Finale Fight Highlights)

Angela Hill gets a big win over Ashley Yoder to close out our #TUF25Finale prelims! https://t.co/axrKtx1GDL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) July 8, 2017

(Video courtesy of FOX Sports | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out Angela Hill as she scored a big win over Ashley Yoder at the TUF 25 Finale on Friday in Las Vegas.

