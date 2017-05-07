HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva and Dana White

featuredDana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

featuredGeorges St-Pierre Refuses to Fight Before Fall 2017

Nate Diaz UFC 202 Pre Presser

featuredNate Diaz Says He Won’t Return to UFC in 2017

Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

Angela Hill Faces Ashley Yoder at TUF 25 Finale

May 7, 2017
No Comments

Former Invicta FC Strawweight champion Angela Hill will take on Ashley Yoder at The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale on July 7. UFC made the announcement on Saturday.

Hill (6-3) returned to the Octagon after a four-fight championship run in Invicta Fighting Championships in her last outing and lost to title contender Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 104 in February. Hill is 1-3 in UFC appearances, but isn’t the same fighter that was a contestant on TUF 20. “Overkill” will be looking to get back in the win column against Yoder in Las Vegas.

TRENDING > Dana White: Anderson Silva Should Probably Just Retire

Yoder (5-2) had a a four-fight winning streak snapped in her UFC debut December. She lost to Justine Gish by unanimous decision and will be eager to log her first UFC win against Hill. A win over the former Invicta FC champ would be a statement by “The Spider Monkey.”

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale takes place at T-Mobile Arena during International Fight Week. The following night, on July 8, the venue will host the UFC 213 pay-per-view headlined by the bantamweight title fight between TUF 25 opposing coaches Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs Jessica Penne weigh-ins

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk Brutally Take Out Je...

May 06, 2017No Comments42 Views

Watch Joanna Jedrzejczyk's first title defense when she defeated Jessica Penne in 2015.

Conor McGregor is Officiall...

Conor McGregor and long-time girlfriend Dee Delvin welcomed a

May 06, 2017
Canelo vs Chavez Jr Undercard

Watch the Canelo vs. Chavez...

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Julio Cesar Chavez, Jr.

May 06, 2017

Fabrico Werdum Looking For ...

Former heavyweight champ Fabricio Werdum talks about his time

May 06, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA