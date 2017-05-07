Angela Hill Faces Ashley Yoder at TUF 25 Finale

Former Invicta FC Strawweight champion Angela Hill will take on Ashley Yoder at The Ultimate Fighter: Redemption Finale on July 7. UFC made the announcement on Saturday.

Hill (6-3) returned to the Octagon after a four-fight championship run in Invicta Fighting Championships in her last outing and lost to title contender Jessica Andrade by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 104 in February. Hill is 1-3 in UFC appearances, but isn’t the same fighter that was a contestant on TUF 20. “Overkill” will be looking to get back in the win column against Yoder in Las Vegas.

Yoder (5-2) had a a four-fight winning streak snapped in her UFC debut December. She lost to Justine Gish by unanimous decision and will be eager to log her first UFC win against Hill. A win over the former Invicta FC champ would be a statement by “The Spider Monkey.”

The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale takes place at T-Mobile Arena during International Fight Week. The following night, on July 8, the venue will host the UFC 213 pay-per-view headlined by the bantamweight title fight between TUF 25 opposing coaches Cody Garbrandt and TJ Dillashaw.

