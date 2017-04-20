HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredCris Cyborg Claims Germaine de Randamie UFC Title Fight Set for July

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Predicts Potential Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Paydays

Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones UFC 200 NY Faceoff

featuredDana White Angling for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Rematch for UFC 214

featuredDana White: ‘Demetrious Johnson Could Be the GOAT’

Andrew Tenneson Looking to Make Good Impression in LFA Debut

April 20, 2017
No Comments

In his second round TKO victory over Jordan Titoni to kick off his 2017 in February, featherweight prospect Andrew Tenneson was able to use lessons learned in a previous bout to come out on top.

Having faced Titoni’s teammate, Adam Martinez, in his previous win in February of 2016, Tenneson was ready for what his opponent was bringing to their fight and capitalized accordingly.

“I was able to plan a lot for (Titoni’s) style,” Tenneson told MMAWeekly.com. “I felt like he had a lot of same treats that they offered. I ended up finishing the fight the same way (as I did against Martinez): ending up on top in the second round with ground and pound.

“There wasn’t any specific game plan really, it was just about winning in the places that I thought he would want to take the fight, and I did that.”

Being a native of New Mexico, Tenneson has been able to experience his career with the help of Jackson-Wink MMA and learn from some of the best coaches and fighters in the sport.

“It’s really humbling,” said Tenneson. “I get to see people who are the top, who are going to be at the top, who were at the top and may be moving down.

“That wealth of experience and the people are coming from all over the world to follow the dream that alone is enough to keep me going. I feel that’s a big advantage I have over someone who comes from a smaller gym.”

TRENDING > Dana White Angling for Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier Rematch for UFC 214

Tenneson (5-1) will seek to pick up his third straight win when he makes his Legacy Fighting Alliance debut on Friday in Pueblo, Colo., against veteran Andrew Yates (9-2) in a main card 145-pound bout.

“Basically I have to try to dominate in every aspect of the game because I feel that I can and I feel that I should,” Tenneson said. “(Yates is) taller. He’s younger. I feel like he’s very talented who is a good wrestler with wins by submission and TKO. I’ve just got to bring it.

“I’m so intent on making a good impression and having a good, exciting fight for the fans. I’ve just got to be myself and do what I do.”

Moving forward, Tenneson isn’t quite sure what could be ahead for him in his MMA career, so he’s put his mind solely to Friday night and what he has to do to pick up a win against Yates.

“The fact that I started later than most fighters, I feel like everything is fight by fight,” said Tenneson. “I have this lifelong journey, but I have no idea what the possible end goal is.

“For me right now my life begins and ends with this fight. When this fight ends, I’ll have a new life and figure out what I’m going to do, but the idea now is that I’m completely focused on this fight.”

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Cub Swanson Says That He’s Coming Into ...

Apr 20, 20171 Comment31 Views

Cub Swanson says he will knock out Artem Lobov in the main event at UFC Fight Night on Saturday in Nashville.

Conor McGregor UFC 196

Conor McGregor’s Says...

Conor McGregor has much grander ideas for a Floyd

Apr 20, 2017
Daniel Straus vs Patricio Pitbull Bellator 178 weigh

Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pi...

Watch the Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 weigh-in,

Apr 20, 2017
Cody Garbrandt attacks TJ Dillashaw TUF 25

Cody Garbrandt Attacks TJ D...

Following a few terse words, Cody Garbrandt latched onto

Apr 20, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 24: Kansas City
UFC Fight Night 108: Nashville
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA