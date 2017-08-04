HOT OFF THE WIRE
Sergio Pettis - UFC 181

featuredSergio Pettis and Brandon Moreno Make Weight for UFC Fight Night 114

Georges St-Pierre and Michael Bisping

featuredMichael Bisping Says He is Fighting Georges St-Pierre at Madison Square Garden

Dana White and Tyron Woodley - serious

featuredDana White and Tyron Woodley Reportedly Squash Their Feud

featuredTyron Woodley Demands That Dana White Publicly Apologize to Him

Andrew Leone Respects Bibiano Fernandes, but Believes His Hero is Beatable

August 4, 2017
NoNo Comments

Andrew Leone’s ONE Championship career has had its ups and downs. He’s never lost a fight for the promotion, but he had problems making the flyweight limit and had to pull out of a title fight in that division due to a back problem that nearly paralyzed him.

That was last year and Leone is now fully recovered and ready to challenge Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight title at ONE: Kings & Conquerors.  But it has been a long, hard road for the American who thought at one stage his career might be over.

“I’ve a couple of herniated disks and basically at one point a whole bunch of stuff happened and my legs went numb. And that was only like two weeks before the fight. I have my girlfriend holding out my legs and I was like ‘all right this is it.’ I thought I was going to have to retire; I thought it was over.”

Leone has won eight out of his last nine fights and had a ONE Championship title fight booked. It would have been a terrible time to have to hang up the gloves and the 27-year-old was determined to get back in the cage.

Andrew Leone“I didn’t train on the mats, I didn’t have any explosiveness. The motivation kind of went out the window, so I kind of turned my focus onto yoga. I was doing yoga three to four times a week for almost eight months and I got my body back. I’m not waking up in pain.”

This unconventional recovery strategy paid dividends and Leone’s reward is an opportunity to fight one of his heroes in the Cotai Arena on Saturday night.

“(Bibiano) has been the champ since I was little, so it’s exciting to go there and take it from him. I have fought some other guy who I was a real big fan of, BJ Kojima, and he was No. 1 in the world for four years. That was a great opportunity to fight one of the legends and someone who I looked up to when I was younger.”

Leone is well aware of the challenge which awaits him in Macau, as he attempts to become the first fighter to defeat Fernandes since 2010.

TRENDING > Paulie Malignaggi Officially Exits Conor McGregor’s Training Camp

“I wouldn’t say he’s got too many weakness. He hasn’t lost in a while. Maybe he is getting older, but he is the man. It’s Bibiano.”

Last time out, Fernandes fought to a split decision win over a hungry young contender. The result might have slightly dented his aura of invincibility and Leone is adamant he has what it takes to dethrone the champion.

“I believe in my techniques. I believe in my training. I believe in my training partners. I believe in my ability to win.” 

(Follow @JamesGoyder on Twitter)

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram

Related Article

Sergio Pettis vs John Moraga Fight Highlights

Sergio Pettis Finally Ready to Live Up to the...

Aug 04, 2017NoNo Comments13 Views

Sergio Pettis ready for the spotlight against Brandon Moreno in Mexico City at UFC Fight Night on Saturday

Alexa Grasso

Alexa Grasso Misses Weight ...

Nearly everyone was on the mark at Friday's official

Aug 04, 2017

Paulie Malignaggi Slams Con...

Paulie Malignaggi is still unloading after leaving Conor McGregor's

Aug 04, 2017
Sergio Pettis - UFC 181

Sergio Pettis and Brandon M...

The UFC Fight Night 114 main event showdown between

Aug 04, 2017
               

Fan Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215: Edmonton
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night 115: Rotterdam
UFC 216
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA