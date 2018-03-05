Andrei Arlovski Would Love to Fight at UFC 225 in Chicago

Veteran heavyweight Andrei Arlovski tied the UFC record for the most wins as a heavyweight when he defeated Stefan Struve at UFC 222 on Saturday. “The Pitbull” reflects on the win, talks about setting records, his fighting future, and his desire to fight in Chicago at UFC 225 in in June.

TRENDING > UFC 222 Fighter Salaries: Cris Cyborg Takes Home Half a Million Dollars

Arlovski has made a miraculous turnaround of his career lately.

Despite having been UFC heavyweight champion in the past, most thought he was on his way out the Octagon door following a recent five-fight skid, something that most fighters can’t survive.

Arlovski’s rebound began late last year when he defeated fast-rising heavyweight Junior Albini. He continued to show marked improvement, particularly with his takedowns, at UFC 222, where he outclassed Struve over the course of their three-round main card bout.

Belarusian by birth, Arlovski has spent much of his time in the United States based out of Chicago, so fighting at UFC 225 would be fighting on his home turf.