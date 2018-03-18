HOT OFF THE WIRE

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tai Tuivasa Lands on UFC 225 Fight Card

March 18, 2018
NoNo Comments

Andrei Arlovski has been granted his wish and will fight on the UFC 225 event slated for June 9 in Chicago. He will square off in a heavyweight showdown with undefeated Aussie Tai Tuivasa.

Shortly after defeating Stefan Struve at UFC 222, Arlovski said that he would really like to fight at the Chicago event, as he has spent much of his time in the United States living in the Windy City, although he now lives and trains in Florida.

Andrei Arlovski UFC on FOX 23 ScrumUFC officials granted his wish, matching the former UFC heavyweight champion against the exciting Aussie fighter.

Arlovski (27-15, 1NC) has been competing for nearly 20 years. While many were pushing for his retirement when he recently hit a five-fight losing skid, Arlovski changed camps, shifted gears, and started winning again. His victory over Struve followed a win over Junior Albini in November.

Like Albini, Tuivasa (7-0) is one of the more exciting heavyweight prospects to appear on the UFC radar. Every victory on his resume is by way of knockout, including his Octagon wins over Rashad Coulter and Cyril Asker.

TRENDING > Khabib Nurmagomedov Not Impressed With the Competition at Lightweight in the UFC

They join the UFC 225 fight card, which is headlined by Robert Whittaker’s return to the Octagon to put his middleweight title on the line against Yoel Romero.

               

