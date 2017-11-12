Andrei Arlovski Takes the Nod Over Junior Albini (UFC Norfolk Fight Highlights)

Andrei Arlovski breaks his losing streak with an impressive win over Junior Albini! https://t.co/R6y0038Uhl — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) November 12, 2017

(Video courtesy of UFC on FOX | Viewing may be limited by broadcast rights restrictions)

Check out highlights from Andrei Arlovski’s career-saving victory over Junior Albini at UFC Fight Night 120 on Saturday at Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Va.

The fight promotion next returns to Sydney, Australia, for UFC Fight Night 121, where former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum faces Marcin Tybura in the main event. UFC Fight Night 121 takes place on Nov. 19 local time in Sydney, but airs on Nov. 18 in the U.S.

