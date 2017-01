Andrei Arlovski: I’m Not in a Position to Pick My Opponent (UFC Denver)

(Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

Having lost three fights in a row, Andrei Arlovski knows that he can’t be choosy about his opponents or make big, boastful claims. Heading into his UFC on FOX 23 fight with Francis Ngannou, the former UFC heavyweight champion knows that he simply needs to win.

TRENDING > ‘Big’ John McCarthy Weighs In On Medical Marijuana

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram