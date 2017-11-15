Andrei Arlovski Earns Six-Figure Payday to Lead UFC Fight Night in Norfolk Salaries

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski stopped the bleeding on a five fight losing streak with a victory over Junior Albini this past Saturday night and he was paid handsomely for his victory.
Arlovski led the salaries for UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis by earning $250,000 for his bout against Albini according to the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.
As it turns out, Arlovski would have made the same exact amount of money in defeat as he was paid a flat fee for his services on the card in Virgina.
As for the main event fighters, Dustin Poirier took home $130,000 for his win against Anthony Pettis by third round stoppage while also earning an extra $50,000 for his part in the ‘Fight of the Night’.
Matt Brown pocketed $150,000 for his jaw-dropping knockout against Diego Sanchez plus he took home another $50,000 for a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.
UFC veteran Clay Guida earned $114,000 for his first round knockout against Joe Lauzon in what was the final fight on his current contract with the promotion. Guida expressed after his win that he hoped to finish his career with the UFC and wanted to hammer out negotiations to get a new deal done.
Here are the full salaries for UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis
Dustin Poirier: $180,000 — $65,000 to show, $65,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’
Anthony Pettis: $185,000 — $135,000 to show plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’.
Matt Brown: $200,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Diego Sanchez: $95,000
Andrei Arlovski: $250,000, no win bonus
Junior Alibini: $12,000
Raphael Assuncao: $163,200 — $56,600 to show, $56,600 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’
Matthew Lopez: $26,400 (fined for missing weight)
Cezar Ferreira: $78,000 — $39,000 to show, $39,000 to win
Nate Marquardt: $68,000
Clay Guida: $114,000 — $57,000 to show, $57,000 to win
Joe Lauzon: $62,000
Marlon Moroaes: $140,000 — $70,000 to show, $70,000 to win
John Dodson: $41,000
Sage Northcutt: $120,000 — $60,000 to show, $60,000 to win
Michel Quinones: $10,000
Tatiana Suarez: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win
Vivianne Pereira: $14,000
Nina Ansaroff: $36,000 — $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win
Angela Hill: $21,000
Sean Strickland: $64,000 — $32,000 to show, $32,000 to win
Court McGee: $35,000
Jake Collier: $36,000 — $18,000 to fight, $18,000 to win
Marcel Fortuna: $14,000
Karl Roberson: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win
Darren Stewart: $10,000