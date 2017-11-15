Andrei Arlovski Earns Six-Figure Payday to Lead UFC Fight Night in Norfolk Salaries

Former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski stopped the bleeding on a five fight losing streak with a victory over Junior Albini this past Saturday night and he was paid handsomely for his victory.

Arlovski led the salaries for UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis by earning $250,000 for his bout against Albini according to the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

As it turns out, Arlovski would have made the same exact amount of money in defeat as he was paid a flat fee for his services on the card in Virgina.

As for the main event fighters, Dustin Poirier took home $130,000 for his win against Anthony Pettis by third round stoppage while also earning an extra $50,000 for his part in the ‘Fight of the Night’.

Matt Brown pocketed $150,000 for his jaw-dropping knockout against Diego Sanchez plus he took home another $50,000 for a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus.

UFC veteran Clay Guida earned $114,000 for his first round knockout against Joe Lauzon in what was the final fight on his current contract with the promotion. Guida expressed after his win that he hoped to finish his career with the UFC and wanted to hammer out negotiations to get a new deal done.

Here are the full salaries for UFC Fight Night: Poirier vs. Pettis

Dustin Poirier: $180,000 — $65,000 to show, $65,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’

Anthony Pettis: $185,000 — $135,000 to show plus $50,000 for ‘Fight of the Night’.

Matt Brown: $200,000 — $75,000 to show, $75,000 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Diego Sanchez: $95,000

Andrei Arlovski: $250,000, no win bonus

Junior Alibini: $12,000

Raphael Assuncao: $163,200 — $56,600 to show, $56,600 to win plus $50,000 for ‘Performance of the Night’

Matthew Lopez: $26,400 (fined for missing weight)

Cezar Ferreira: $78,000 — $39,000 to show, $39,000 to win

Nate Marquardt: $68,000

Clay Guida: $114,000 — $57,000 to show, $57,000 to win

Joe Lauzon: $62,000

Marlon Moroaes: $140,000 — $70,000 to show, $70,000 to win

John Dodson: $41,000

Sage Northcutt: $120,000 — $60,000 to show, $60,000 to win

Michel Quinones: $10,000

Tatiana Suarez: $50,000 — $25,000 to show, $25,000 to win

Vivianne Pereira: $14,000

Nina Ansaroff: $36,000 — $18,000 to show, $18,000 to win

Angela Hill: $21,000

Sean Strickland: $64,000 — $32,000 to show, $32,000 to win

Court McGee: $35,000

Jake Collier: $36,000 — $18,000 to fight, $18,000 to win

Marcel Fortuna: $14,000

Karl Roberson: $20,000 — $10,000 to show, $10,000 to win

Darren Stewart: $10,000

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram