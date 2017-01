Andrei Arlovski: Dedicated to the Octagon Since UFC 28 (video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

Andrei Arlovski has long been dedicated to the game of MMA. Fighting professionally since 1999, Arlovski first competed in the Octagon at UFC 28 in November of 2000.

On Saturday at UFC on FOX 23 in Denver, the former UFC heavyweight champion will take on rising star Francis Ngannou.

