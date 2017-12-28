Andrei Arlovski Continues Career Resurrection Opposite Stefan Struve

Andrei Arlovski will attempt to continue his career resurrection when he steps into the Octagon opposite Stefan Struve at UFC 222.

UFC officials announced bout, slated for March 3 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, on Thursday.

A former UFC heavyweight champion, Arlovski (26-15, 1NC) staved off a career-ending loss in his last bout by taking a unanimous decision over fast-rising heavyweight star Júnior Albini. The win over Albini came on the heels of a five-fight skid that left the 38-year-old contemplating retirement.

After rebounding against Albini in November, Arlovski is looking to make a swift return and build some momentum before the sun sets on his nearly two-decade-long career.

Though he hasn’t fallen into a skid like Arlovski’s, Struve (28-9) has had his share of career-threatening issues over the past few years.

Once one of the most promising young talents in the heavyweight division, Struve’s career was slowed by problems stemming from a serious medical issue with his heart. He was luckily able to treat the condition and return to fighting.

Struve appeared to be regaining some momentum with back-to-back victories in 2016, but was stopped earlier this year by former Bellator and M-1 Global heavyweight champion Alexander Volkov. He’ll be looking to get back on track when he faces Arlovski in March.

The UFC 220 fight card does not yet have an announced headliner, although lightweight champion Conor McGregor‘s return to the Octagon has been strongly rumored for March, likely opposite interim titleholder Tony Ferguson.