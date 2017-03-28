Andrei Arlovski and Takanori Gomi Among Fighters Added to UFC Singapore

Former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski and former Pride lightweight titleholder Takanori Gomi were among the marquee fighters added to the UFC Fight Night 111 fight card slated for Singapore Indoor Stadium on June 17.

Though UFC officials stated that the main or co-main event bouts for UFC Singapore have yet to be announced, they did unveil several key fights for the card on Tuesday.

Arlovski (25-14, 1NC) is currently on the ropes in the UFC. Though he returned to the Octagon in 2014 with a strong run that had him ascending toward title contention, Arlovski now finds himself on the wrong end of a four-fight skid. That rough patch includes losses to current champion Stipe Miocic, Alistair Overeem, Josh Barnett, and most recently to rising talent Francis Ngannou.

In Singapore, he will square off with Marcin Tybura (15-2), a solid opponent, but someone that Arlovski has to beat if he hopes to return to the title hunt. Tybura is coming off of back-to-back victories over Luis Henrique and Viktor Pesta after having dropped a decision to Timothy Johnson early last year.

Gomi (35-12, 1NC) lorded over the Pride lightweight division for years, but has struggled to find the same footing in the Octagon. The former champion has lost his last three bouts and maintains an overall record of 4-7 in the Octagon.

Like Arlovski, Gomi needs a victory to get his career back on track. He’ll try to do so by fighting for the first time in Singapore, where he faces Jon Tuck (9-4), an exciting fighter that has also struggled over the course of his UFC tenure.

Other UFC Singapore bouts announced include a flyweight fight pitting Ulka Sasaki (19-4-2) against Justin Scoggins (11-3), Kwan Ho Kwak (9-1) vs. Russell Doane (14-7) in a bantamweight battle, and a heavyweight bout pitting Cyril Asker (8-2) against Walt Harris (9-5).

