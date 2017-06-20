HOT OFF THE WIRE
Megan Anderson and Cris Cyborg

featuredCyborg vs. Anderson for UFC Featherweight Title After Champion Stripped

Matt Hughes

featuredMatt Hughes Remains Hospitalized; Stable, but Not Yet Awake

featuredHolly Holm Decapitates Bethe Correia with Head Kick (UFC Singapore Results)

UFC Singapore Live Results

featuredUFC Singapore: Holm vs. Correia Live Results and Fight Stats

Andrei Arlovski and Bethe Correia Top List of Lengthy UFC Fight Night 111 Medical Suspensions

June 20, 2017
No Comments

Holly Holm ended a three-fight skid at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore with a stunning head-kick knockout of Bethe Correia. Though the fight started off slowly, it ended suddenly with Holm’s return to form, an ending reminiscent of her knockout of Ronda Rousey.

In the night’s co-main event, Marcin Tybura stopped Andrei Arlovski, handing the former UFC heavyweight champion his fifth consecutive loss.

Correia and Arlovski, after suffering such decisive defeats, topped an extensive list of fighter that received medical suspensions that could amount to six months on the sidelines.

The UFC self-regulated the event in Singapore and released the UFC Fight Night 111 medical suspensions to mixedmartialarts.com, the official record keeper for the Association of Boxing Commissions.

UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia took place on Saturday, June 17, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia Medical Suspensions

Holly Holm: suspended 7 days

Bethe Correia: suspended 180 days or until she receives dental clearance; suspended a minimum of 60 days with 45 days no contact

Marcin Tybura: suspended 45 days with 30 days with no contact for a hard bout

Andrei Arlovski: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for left hand is cleared; suspended a minimum of 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout

Colby Covington: suspended 180 days or until right eye cleared by ophthalmologist

Dong Hyun Kim: suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial or ophthalmological examination; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact

Rafael dos Anjos: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Tarec Saffiedine: suspended 30 days for hard bout

Jon Tuck: suspended 7 days

Takanori Gomi: suspended 7 days

Walt Harris: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for left hand is cleared

Cyril Asker: suspended 45 days with 30 days minimum with no contact due to TKO

Alex Caceres: suspended 7 days

Rolando Dy: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact due to TKO

Yuta Sasaki: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Justin Scoggins: suspended 45 days for right brow laceration with 30 days minimum no contact

Jingliang Li: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for right foot is cleared; suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Frank Camacho: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for a hard bout

Russell Doane: suspended 7 days

Kwan Ho Kwak: suspended 45 days with 30 days minimum no contact due to TKO

Naoki Inoue: suspended 45 days for head laceration with 30 days minimum no contact

Carls John de Tomas: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Lucie Pudilova: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Ji Yeon Kim: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Sage Northcutt Draws New UFC 214 Opponent

Jun 20, 2017No Comments24 Views

With little more than a month to go until fight time, Sage Northcutt has a new opponent for UFC 214.

Bellator NYC Live Results

Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Si...

Follow along for Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva full

Jun 20, 2017
Conor McGregor Gym Floyd Mayweather Mural

Conor McGregor’s Gym ...

Conor McGregor believes he can knock Floyd Mayweather out,

Jun 20, 2017

Kevin Lee on Tim Hague̵...

Kevin Lee, who faces Michael Chiesa at UFC Fight

Jun 20, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA