Andrei Arlovski and Bethe Correia Top List of Lengthy UFC Fight Night 111 Medical Suspensions

Holly Holm ended a three-fight skid at Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 111 in Singapore with a stunning head-kick knockout of Bethe Correia. Though the fight started off slowly, it ended suddenly with Holm’s return to form, an ending reminiscent of her knockout of Ronda Rousey.

In the night’s co-main event, Marcin Tybura stopped Andrei Arlovski, handing the former UFC heavyweight champion his fifth consecutive loss.

Correia and Arlovski, after suffering such decisive defeats, topped an extensive list of fighter that received medical suspensions that could amount to six months on the sidelines.

The UFC self-regulated the event in Singapore and released the UFC Fight Night 111 medical suspensions to mixedmartialarts.com, the official record keeper for the Association of Boxing Commissions.

UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia took place on Saturday, June 17, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

UFC Fight Night 111: Holm vs. Correia Medical Suspensions

Holly Holm: suspended 7 days

Bethe Correia: suspended 180 days or until she receives dental clearance; suspended a minimum of 60 days with 45 days no contact

Marcin Tybura: suspended 45 days with 30 days with no contact for a hard bout

Andrei Arlovski: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for left hand is cleared; suspended a minimum of 45 days with 30 days no contact for hard bout

Colby Covington: suspended 180 days or until right eye cleared by ophthalmologist

Dong Hyun Kim: suspended 180 days or until cleared by maxillofacial or ophthalmological examination; suspended a minimum of 30 days with 21 days no contact

Rafael dos Anjos: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Tarec Saffiedine: suspended 30 days for hard bout

Jon Tuck: suspended 7 days

Takanori Gomi: suspended 7 days

Walt Harris: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for left hand is cleared

Cyril Asker: suspended 45 days with 30 days minimum with no contact due to TKO

Alex Caceres: suspended 7 days

Rolando Dy: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact due to TKO

Yuta Sasaki: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Justin Scoggins: suspended 45 days for right brow laceration with 30 days minimum no contact

Jingliang Li: suspended 180 days or until X-ray for right foot is cleared; suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Frank Camacho: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for a hard bout

Russell Doane: suspended 7 days

Kwan Ho Kwak: suspended 45 days with 30 days minimum no contact due to TKO

Naoki Inoue: suspended 45 days for head laceration with 30 days minimum no contact

Carls John de Tomas: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Lucie Pudilova: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Ji Yeon Kim: suspended 30 days with 21 days minimum no contact

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram