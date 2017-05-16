Andrea Lee Plans Remains Aggressive in Pursuit of Invicta Flyweight Title Fight

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 16, 2017
No Comments

So far things have gone just about as well as they can in 2017 for flyweight Andrea “KGB” Lee.

In two bouts, Lee has managed to pick up finishes against Jenny Liou for Invicta FC in January, and another against Heather Bassett in February for the LFA 125-pound championship.

“I feel like my performance against Jenny Liou was perfect,” Lee told MMAWeekly.com. “I executed my game plan perfectly. What happened was exactly what I had worked on with my coach. That fight couldn’t have gone any better.

“The fight against Heather, my performance was good. Of course I was going for the KO, but she was way tougher – I knew she was going to be tough – but she was tougher than I maybe gave her credit for. It was a dominating performance, but I feel like I could have done better.”

Lee (6-2) will look to add to her winning streak when she returns to Invicta on Saturday in Kansas City, Mo., to take on Liz Tracy (3-1) in a main card 125-pound bout.

“Liz is a great wrestler,” said Lee. “She’s a lot shorter than I am, so she’s not going to have to level change much to get a takedown.

“I think for me, staying aggressive and sticking to my game pla, I think that I’ll be fine. I know she’s going to be tough as hell, but if I stick to what I plan on, the fight should go my way.”

Standing nearly half a foot taller than Tracy, and having a reach advantage, should play into Lee’s favor on May 20.

“I am good with distance, so that should work to my favor and help me out a lot,” said Lee. “I also think because I have decent wrestling defense and am a good grappler and my striking is very good, so I feel like I’m a well-rounded fighter, I will be able to use all of that to my advantage.”

Along with Lee and Tracy, Sarah D’Alelio will meet Roxanne Modafferi on the same Invicta card. Lee wouldn’t be surprised if the winners of both bouts meet to determine the next flyweight title contender, and welcomes the opportunity.

“I’ve been hearing talk like that, but I don’t really know,” Lee said. “You never know what’s going to happen. Obviously there’s a lot of great fighters out there.

“I want to be one who fights for the title. I hope that happens. I’ll be glad to fight either opponent. I’m not calling anybody out. We all want the opportunity to fight for a title, so if that happens, I gladly embrace it.”

Along with the opportunity to fight for an Invicta championship, Lee also has her eyes set towards making a move up should the UFC add a female 125-pound division to their ranks.

“That is my goal. Ultimately I want to be a UFC fighter,” said Lee. “But right now my goal is to defend my title for LFA and become the next Invicta flyweight champion.”

<

