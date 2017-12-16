Andre Soukhamthath Looking Forward to ‘Exciting Opportunities’ After First UFC Win

               

December 16, 2017
It’s not uncommon for fighters to visualize a fight before it happens. For many athletes it helps them focus on the task at hand and puts them at some ease heading into a bout.

What is less common though is a fight playing out exactly how they envisioned it would, but such is the case for bantamweight Andre Soukhamthath and his second round TKO of Luke Sanders at UFC Fight Night 123 on December 9.

“I think that I did what I expected to do,” Soukhamthath told MMAWeekly.com. “Leading up to the fight, I pictured (Sanders) coming out strong, and me weathering the storm, and that’s exactly what I did.

“He threw me around pretty good that first round and caught me with a couple good punches, but after that bell rang I saw him breathing hard and I knew he was mine. I found the knockout. I saw that a million times already visualizing before the fight, and I got to put it into action.”

Andre Soukhamthath UFC Fresno Fight HighlightsComing off of two split decision losses in his first two UFC bouts, Soukhamthath was both relieved and excited to pick up his first win for the company.

“It was a relief at that time for sure because my job was on the line and I took a huge risk asking to fill in for the fight,” said Soukhamthath. “It’s not like they called me – I asked. I knew if I lost that fight, I would get cut, but I wanted the opportunity to fight a tough Luke Sanders.

“I was relieved that I finished him, that I knocked him out, and everything after that has been excitement. I knew that big things would come, big things would happen, and a lot of exciting opportunities would happen after I got my first UFC win, and that’s what’s happening right now.”

Soukhamthat’s split-decision losses to Albert Morales at UFC 209 in March, and Alejandro Perez at UFC Fight Night 114 in August left him two distinctly different feelings that he is now pleased to move on from.

“To be honest, after the (Morales) fight, I knew I was going to bounce back,” Soukhamthath. “I only had nine days before that fight. I thought I performed pretty well. The decision could have gone either way.

“The (Perez) fight, I’m not going to lie, I was a little depressed after I lost that fight. I felt like I was winning the fight. I knocked him down three times. I controlled the cage. I felt like he was playing safe the whole fight. It’s too bad that the judges didn’t see that.”

With the first hurdle in his UFC career cleared, Soukhamthath is looking to enjoy every moment he has with the company and take things as they come in 2018.

“That was my problem going into the UFC: I was looking too much ahead before what was in front of me,” said Soukhamthath. “Now I’m just enjoying the present and realizing how blessed I am to be in the position to be fighting for the UFC – the best organization in the world – and I’m going to definitely take it fight by fight.”

