Andre Fili Ekes Out the Win Over Dennis Bermudez in Bloody Battle at UFC on FOX 27

"SHOUT OUT TO ALL MY USOS!" Andre Fili pulls off the upset with the win over Dennis Bermudez! #UFCCharlotte https://t.co/01WE1vN9s2 — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) January 28, 2018

Check out highlights from Andre Fili’s split-decision victory over Dennis Bermudez at UFC on FOX 27 on Saturday in Charlotte, N.C. Bermudez made a strong run at Fili late in the fight that put the decision in doubt. Even though it earned Bermudez one of the judges, the other two felt Fili did enough earlier in the fight to take home the decision in their back-and-forth bloody battle.

The UFC heads to Belem, Brazil, next week for UFC Fight Night 125, which features former UFC light heavyweight champion Lyoto Machida in a five-round middleweight showdown against Eryk Anders in the night’s headliner. The co-main event pits John Dodson against Pedro Munhoz.

