HOT OFF THE WIRE
Georges St-Pierre

featuredGeorges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Fedor Emelianenko

featuredFedor Intends to End His Career with Bellator

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredIs Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Closer Than Ever to Reality?

Germaine de Randamie UFC 208 pre scrum

featuredNew UFC Champ Germaine de Randamie Owes Holly Holm a Rematch

Anderson Silva’s Open Letter to the Haters: ‘I’m the best in the world!’

February 16, 2017
4 Comments

Anderson Silva‘s recent victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 in Brooklyn, N.Y., has come with much scrutiny over the scoring. 

Brunson even watched and scored the fight, issuing his personal assessment of the scoring on his Facebook page, incredulous at how the judges arrived at a unanimous decision for Silva. 

Apparently fed up with the criticism, Silva issued his own open letter on Facebook, addressing the critics and the haters, proclaiming he had the right to be “arrogant” about his position in the fight game.

TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre and UFC Agree to Terms, Return Imminent

Silva’s letter in full:

Nowadays it’s easy to say that the fight is my root, there is a lot of people who talk about fighting and do not know what it says. So when you go up in the octagon, first look who I am, respect who got where I came from. I arrived very well, without disrespecting anyone, with much struggle and pride in the chest.

So, you who talk too much, find out first who I am and what I did in this sport.

Many people find me arrogant and overbearing? I can be it and more, not because I am considered the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. No, no, it’s my feats, that’s what I really did for this sport. I broke barriers all over the world where I fought, Pride, Shooto, Mecca and other events that these speakers have never heard of and do not know what they are like. I am from a different era, when had no weight limit or time limit. I really fought for passion, not for money or fame. Speakers and frustrated fighters, who read this text, I can be arrogant, arrogant and much more than that, I am Anderson Silva, who made and makes a difference in sports.

I’m not afraid and I do not flee fighting, I defended the belt for 10 years, none of the last champions managed to defend for more than 3 fights.

So thank you to all who like me and those who do not like me, they will have to accept that Anderson da Silva, The Spider, is a fact and cannot change. I’m the best in the world, yes! To the joy of many and the sorrow of others.

I can only say that we will soon see ourselves in the octagons of life.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

Josh Thomson Only Wants to Fight in San Jose ...

Feb 16, 2017No Comments33 Views

Josh Thompson knows that he's in the twilight of his career and only wants to fight in San Jose from here on out in meaningful fights.

TJ Dillashaw TUF 25 Media Day

TJ Dillashaw Claims Cody Ga...

TJ Dillashaw claims that Cody Garbrandt was looking to

Feb 16, 2017
Fedor vs Matt Mitrione faceoff

Fedor Emelianenko and Matt ...

Fedor Emelianenko and Matt Mitrione squared off ahead of

Feb 16, 2017
Brock Lesnar Post UFC 200

UFC and USADA Reveal Change...

UFC and USADA on Thursday revealed changes to the

Feb 16, 2017
  • McGraw

    You were one of the best in the world. Please retire now!

  • Triggerman99

    It’s about time!!
    How long should he let people dump on him year after year and fight after fight and just sit there and smile without saying something back?

    Good for him. 99.9% of the people in this world couldn’t carry his jock on the WAY TO the fight, and he knows it. About time he said it. He’s let everyone bash on him for way too long, IMO.

  • Darin

    I’m not sure why he’s so upset. Very few would dispute his stature as being among the best of all time, or THE best of all time. But, he’s old. Ali might be the GOAT, but he is also dead and not knocking anybody out anymore.

    Mr. Silva, you used to destroy legit contenders. You fought the best and made them look like they had never fought before. You aren’t doing that now and there’s no shame in that. If you want to keep fighting, God bless you, keep fighting. But, you have already proven yourself to be the best, why not retire and just enjoy the lifestyle that your abilities have enabled you to have?

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    The ole anyone who isn’t a fighter in the ufc cant have an opinion about me argument?

    This guy is an arrogant axxhole IMO

    And I dont have to be a ufc fighter to tell you that

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA