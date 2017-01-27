HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva Would Like Michael Bisping Rematch

January 27, 2017
It was recently announced that Anderson Silva would return to the Octagon at UFC 208 on Feb. 11 to face Derek Brunson. It’s not the fight that most people would have expected. It’s not really the fight Silva expected either, but having lost four of his last five bouts, he’s not making a fuss about his opponent.

Silva would have liked to have another bout with current middleweight champion Michael Bisping, as he felt like he should have been awarded the victory from their bout in London last year. The judges, however, scored the bout unanimously in the Englishman’s favor.

“I’m ready to fight, regardless of who it is,” Silva said in a recent media scrum in Brazil, as translated by AgFight. “It would be perfect to fight with Bisping because there was something in the air. Not only with me, but also with Dan Henderson. There was something in the air there in London.

“I think if it was in a neutral place I would have won for sure. Regardless of the belt or anything, it would be interesting to fight Bisping again. But of course I would not [agree to fight in England again], certainly not.”

Obviously nodding toward the idea of favoritism, whether consciously or unconsciously, by the judges at their London fight, Silva thinks things would have gone differently if they hadn’t been fighting in Bisping’s back yard.

“I think I would win if I went somewhere else. There was a succession of errors in the fight, but that’s in the past.”

Having been to the top of the mountain, reigning over the middleweight division for years, and then having it all come crashing down courtesy of back-to-back losses to Chris Weidman and suffering a devastating broken leg, Silva sounds as if his head is in a good place, and he’s ready to get back to work.

“Now, I just want to have fun and do what I love,” Silva said. “I don’t have any pressure. I’ve been through all phases of this sport. I’ve lost, I’ve already won, I’ve already injured myself. So now it’s doing what I love. Without worrying about the things people will say.”

