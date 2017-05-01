HOT OFF THE WIRE
Anderson Silva

featuredAnderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

featuredDana White Admits to Giving Conor McGregor ‘Longer Leash’ Than Others

Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredConor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather Talks Have Stalled

Daniel Comier & Jon Jones split screen

featuredDaniel Cormier Tells Jon Jones It’s Now or Never

Anderson Silva Will Retire if He Doesn’t Get Yoel Romero at UFC 212

May 1, 2017
No Comments

Anderson Silva on Monday said he is prepared to either fight Yoel Romero at UFC 212 or retire. There’s not much wiggle room, as he is extremely frustrated with the UFC. 

Silva had initially been slated to fight Kelvin Gastelum on June 3 at UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro. It’s a fight that he was looking forward to, as he wants very much to fight in front of his home country fans. Gastelum, however, was pulled from the fight after receiving a provisional suspension for testing positive to marijuana.

The UFC has continued to note that Silva would fight on the card and has been searching for a suitable opponent. Silva shot down several options, not wanting to fight the likes of Vitor Belfort or Luke Rockhold, as they are coming off of losses and he is not.

“I win my last fight,” said Silva in an interview on The MMA Hour. “Why I go to fight the guys that no win the fight? It don’t make sense.”

The fight that makes sense, the fight that Silva wants, is a battle with top middleweight contender Romero. In fact, it’s a fight that Romero wants as well. 

“I have a big respect for Anderson. He’s a legend. This is a very good (opportunity) for me for my career,” said Romero, who joined Silva on The MMA Hour on Monday.

The one caveat seems to be that both men require the fight be for the interim UFC middleweight championship. Current titleholder Michael Bisping has been sidelined for several months with an injury. Now ready to return, he has inked a deal to put his belt on the line against returning former welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre, effectively taking Romero out of the title picture, if only temporarily. 

St-Pierre, however, has been dragging his feet on committing to a date for the fight with Bisping, holding up the middleweight strap even longer than most had expected. 

Romero is either going to wait for his title shot or wants an interim belt on the line. Silva agrees, and neither seems willing to budge.

“I fight only with Anderson for the interim belt. If no fight with him, I wait for my time for the belt,” said Romero.

“It’s got to be for the interim belt or it’s not interesting,” added Silva.

While Romero is willing to sit and wait for his title shot, Silva is not. He’s become extremely frustrated with the UFC and president Dana White, saying over and over on Monday that if he doesn’t get the fight with Romero in Rio, he will quit fighting altogether.

TRENDING > Why Does Jon Jones Need a Tune-Up Fight, but Georges St-Pierre Doesn’t?

His first frustration, he says, was that when he signed his most recent UFC contract, White and former owner Lorenzo Fertitta promised him a super fight with St-Pierre if and when the Canadian decided to return. Feeling that promises have been broken and that he deserves more consideration after having stepped in on short notice for the UFC on multiple occasions, Silva wants the interim title fight with Romero or he is done.

“If (UFC) no give this fight for me for interim belt, I’m done,” he said repeatedly.

“(I’m) just waiting for Dana’s decision for put on this fight for me and Yoel Romero. It doesn’t happen, I’m done. I go back to my home. No more fights.”

“I save all time the UFC,” he continued. “I’m far too old and I’m done, bro. I’m sorry. I know I need to respect my fans; I respect my fans. I’m sorry guys. I love my sport. I love fight. Fight is my life. But it’s too much bull(expletive).

“This fight, me and Yoel Romero, no happen. I’m done.”

[UPDATE] Silva’s manager, Jorge Guimaraes, told MMAWeekly.com late Monday afternoon that the UFC has thus far given no indication that it is willing to make the interim title fight happen.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Valerie Letourneau UFC 193 scrum

Valerie Letourneau Announces Next Fight and R...

May 01, 2017No Comments32 Views

Newly signed Bellator fighter Valerie Letourneau announced her first fight with the promotion on Monday and laid our her timeline for retirement.

Vitor Belfort

Vitor Belfort Reveals UFC R...

Vitor Belfort has unveiled his UFC retirement plan, putting

May 01, 2017
Michael Bisping - My Name is Lenny Trailer

Michael Bisping’s Bar...

Check out the trailer for UFC champ Michael Bisping's

May 01, 2017

Dana White Couldn’t B...

When UFC former owners sold the fight promotion in

May 01, 2017
               

Newest Polls

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC 211: Dallas
UFC Fight Night 109: Stockholm
UFC 212: Rio
UFC Fight Night 110: Auckland
UFC Fight Night 111: Singapore
Bellator 180: Bader vs. King Mo
Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva
UFC Fight Night 112: Oklahoma City
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA