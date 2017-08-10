Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum In the Works for UFC’s Return to China

HOT OFF THE WIRE
August 10, 2017
NoNo Comments

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is expected to make his return to action on Nov. 25 against Kelvin Gastelum in a main event slated for the UFC’s first ever show in Shanghai, China.

The new fight was first reported by FloCombat on Thursday. UFC officials have not announced the bout as of yet.

Silva and Gastelum were actually scheduled to meet in June at UFC 212 but the fight was cancelled with just weeks remaining until the event.

Gastelum was pulled off the card after testing positive for marijuana following his previous fight in Brazil, which led the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner to declare that he will never perform in the South American country again.

As it turns out, Gastelum will still get the chance to face Silva but he’ll travel to China this time around as the UFC will put on their first ever card on the mainland after doing several shows in Macao.

The fight will also serve as an opportunity for Silva to get his second win in a row after defeating Derek Brunson in a very close decision from this past February.

Meanwhile, Gastelum will look to bounce back from a loss to former middleweight champion Chris Weidman, which serves as the only blemish on his record in the UFC at 185 pounds.

The UFC is expected to add more fights to the card in the coming weeks.

