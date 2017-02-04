Anderson Silva Seriously Wants to Fight Conor McGregor

The first though that crosses the mind when Anderson Silva says that he wants to fight Conor McGregor is: “Yeah, right.”

When everyone and his brother is calling out McGregor because he’s the “money fight,” including retired boxing legend Floyd Mayweather, Silva’s callout certainly raises the skeptical eyebrow. Only, he’s not kidding. It wasn’t a callout at all; that’s not Silva’s style. He is dead serious about wanting to fight McGregor.

“I’d like to test myself against Conor because he’s an interesting martial artist,” Silva told the media during a pre-UFC 208 scrum in Brazil, according to MMA Fighting. “His stand-up game is an intelligent game. Not because he’s champion now, but for the martial arts challenge.”

On the surface, the match-up sounds odd, since Silva long ruled the middleweight division, while McGregor was recently forced to vacate the featherweight title. There’s a 40-pound disparity in that scenario.

Taking a closer look, however, puts things in a more reasonable perspective. Yes, McGregor was the 145-pound champion and is the current 155-pound champion, but he has fought at 170 pounds recently. On the flip side of the match-up, Silva’s legacy is at 185 pounds, but he has also competed at 170 pounds. He also noted that he recently did a test cut and said he got down to 174 pounds.

As you can see, Silva is serious about the challenge. He’s not just talking trash or simply jumping on the money train.

RELATED > Conor McGregor: ‘UFC Can’t Stop Me From Boxing Floyd Mayweather’

“First of all, I respect a lot Conor McGregor because this man changed everything in UFC. I’m very respect Conor McGregor’s style. I think it’s a great challenge for my martial arts techniques. I don’t talk for disrespect Conor,” Silva said during a UFC 208 media call.

“I just want challenge for myself and the best stand-up fighting. I respect Conor and I think this is the great show, it’s a great fight for rest of my life.”

So if that mythical match-up with Mayweather doesn’t eventually come together, perhaps Silva could be on McGregor’s horizon. Is it a match-up that interests you?

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram