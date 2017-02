Anderson Silva Says Fighters Union is ‘Important, This is the Future’ (UFC 208 Video)

(Video Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva talks about his dream of boxing Roy Jones Jr., the importance of a fighters’ union, and his passion for mixed martial arts. Silva faces Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Saturday.

RELATED:

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram