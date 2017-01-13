HOT OFF THE WIRE
Conor McGregor - Dana White - Floyd Mayweather

featuredDana White Makes Real Fight Offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather

featuredFloyd Mayweather Reveals Money Offered to Get Conor McGregor to Box

Brock Lesnar - Mark Hunt - Dana White

featuredMark Hunt Files Lawsuit Against Brock Lesnar, Dana White and UFC

Ronda Rousey

featuredRonda Rousey Hinting at Another UFC Return?

Anderson Silva Returns at UFC 208

January 13, 2017
1 Comment

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva last fought inside the Octagon as a light heavyweight, stepping in to face champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 in July after Jon Jones was forced out of the event due to an anti-doping violation three days before fight night.

The former pound-for-pound king will be back in action on Feb. 11 at UFC 208 facing Derek Brunson at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. UFC president Dana White made the announced via Twitter on Friday.

TRENDING > Dana White Makes Real Fight Offer to Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather

Brunson (16-4) is ranked eighth in the UFC’s 185-pound division and is coming off a loss to sixth ranked Robert Whittaker in his last outing at UFC Fight Night 101 in November. Heading into the Whittaker loss, Brunson was riding a five-fight winning streak.

Anderson Silva Post UFC Fight Night 90Silva (33-8, 1 NC) hasn’t officially won a fight since 2012. He last competed as a middleweight last February, losing to Michael Bisping by unanimous decision. Prior to the Bisping fight, Silva had a decision win over Nick Diaz overturned after he Diaz failed drug tests. The 41-year-old former champion hopes to recapture past glory when he faces Brunson in New York.

UFC 208 takes place on Feb. 11 and is headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

Related Article

BJ Penn Chimes in on Dana White Offering Mayw...

Jan 13, 2017No Comments9 Views

BJ Penn's response to Dana White's $25 million offer to Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor might not be what you'd expect.

UFC Phoenix Live Results

UFC Phoenix: Rodriguez vs. ...

Follow along for UFC Fight Night 103: Rodriguez vs.

Jan 13, 2017
Invicta FC 21 Tweet vs Anderson

Invicta FC 21 Weigh-in Resu...

Invicta FC's featherweight title fight between Megan Anderson and

Jan 13, 2017
Floyd Mayweather - Look at My Watch

Floyd Mayweather Responds t...

UFC president Dana White officially made Floyd Mayweather an

Jan 13, 2017
  • Triggerman99

    This is it.
    This is probably exactly the level of competition he needs, and it should be his last fight, win or lose.

               

Newest Polls

MMAWeekly Featured Videos


Subscribe to MMAWeeklyVideos on YouTube

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
UPCOMING EVENTS
UFC Fight Night 103: Phoenix
Bellator 170: Ortiz vs. Sonnen
UFC on FOX 23: Denver
UFC Fight Night 104: Houston
UFC 208: Brooklyn
Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione
UFC Fight Night 105: Halifax
UFC Fight Night Las Vegas - CANCELED
UFC 209: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night 106: Brazil
UFC Fight Night 107: London
UFC PPV in Anaheim (Aug. 5)
MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA