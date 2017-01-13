Anderson Silva Returns at UFC 208

Former middleweight champion Anderson Silva last fought inside the Octagon as a light heavyweight, stepping in to face champion Daniel Cormier at UFC 200 in July after Jon Jones was forced out of the event due to an anti-doping violation three days before fight night.

The former pound-for-pound king will be back in action on Feb. 11 at UFC 208 facing Derek Brunson at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. UFC president Dana White made the announced via Twitter on Friday.

Anderson “The Spider” Silva vs Derek Brunson #UFC208 in Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/wvCVA9utTi — Dana White (@danawhite) January 13, 2017

Brunson (16-4) is ranked eighth in the UFC’s 185-pound division and is coming off a loss to sixth ranked Robert Whittaker in his last outing at UFC Fight Night 101 in November. Heading into the Whittaker loss, Brunson was riding a five-fight winning streak.

Silva (33-8, 1 NC) hasn’t officially won a fight since 2012. He last competed as a middleweight last February, losing to Michael Bisping by unanimous decision. Prior to the Bisping fight, Silva had a decision win over Nick Diaz overturned after he Diaz failed drug tests. The 41-year-old former champion hopes to recapture past glory when he faces Brunson in New York.

UFC 208 takes place on Feb. 11 and is headlined by the inaugural women’s featherweight title fight between former bantamweight champion Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie.

