Anderson Silva Promises His Return to Fighting: ‘It’s Not Over Yet’

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva remains on suspension while awaiting the outcome of a positive drug test that knocked him out of his last scheduled fight against Kelvin Gastelum in Nov. 2017.
While Silva could face a stiff suspension as a result of the violation of the UFC’s anti-doping policy, the longest reigning middleweight champion in company history promises that his career is far from finished.
At 42, it would appear that time isn’t on Silva’s side but he says he’s not going anywhere until it’s clear he can’t compete any longer.
“You can be sure it’s not over yet,” Silva wrote on Instagram. “My love and my passion for the fight are here, firm and strong. The fight continues, I will stop when God thinks I cannot do it anymore.”
Quando olho esta foto, percebo o quanto Deus me fortalece sempre me dando luz na minha caminhada. Em uma longa viagem, lembranças fantásticas do tempo em que brincava nas ruas do bairro onde cresci em Curitiba. Tudo que passei, tudo que consegui construir com força de vontade, com determinação e muita honra. Tive o previlégio de colocar o brasão do meu time do coração, de uma certa forma, dar um título mundial pra ele e principalmente, pro meu povo. Só tenho a agradecer a todos vocês por tudo, digo de coração, amo vocês todos que sempre estão me dando forças. Beijo! Amo vocês de verdade, força e honra a todos, independente de time, cor, raça, religião e opção sexual, somos todos irmãos. Obrigado meu povo! Podem ter certeza que ainda não acabou. Meu amor e minha paixão pela luta estão aqui, firmes e fortes. A luta continua, vou parar quando DEUS achar que não dá mais. Então quem é meu fã, pode ter certeza, que logo estou de volta, pra alegria dos que torcem por mim e pra tristeza dos que não kkkkkk beijo . When I look at this photo, I realize how much God strengthens me by always giving me light in my walk. On a long trip, fantastic memories of the time I played in the streets of the neighborhood where I grew up in Curitiba. Everything I've been through, everything I've built with willpower, determination and great honor. I had the privilege of putting the coat of my heart team, in a way, to give a world title to him and especially to my people. I just have to thank you all for everything, I say from my heart, I love you all who are always giving me strength. Kiss! I really love you, strength and honor to all, regardless of team, color, race, religion and sexual choice, we are all brothers. Thank you, my people! You can be sure it's not over yet. My love and my passion for the fight are here, firm and strong. The fight continues, I will stop when GOD thinks I can not do it anymore. So who is my fan, can be sure, that soon I'm back, to the joy of those who cheer for me and to the sadness of those who don’t kkkkkk kiss
Silva hasn’t said much since his positive drug test was revealed last year while he’s still waiting on USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) to come to a resolution on his case.
Silva had previously been suspended for one year after he tested positive for a pair of anabolic steroids following his fight against Nick Diaz in 2015.
Because of Silva’s history with performance enhancing drugs, it’s possible that USADA could slap him with a much longer suspension than the maximum two years allowed in a first offense for an athlete.
Instead, Silva could face up to a four year suspension for the anti-doping infraction, which would almost certainly lead to the end of his career. Then again, Silva seems confident that he will fight again regardless of the pending case against him by USADA.