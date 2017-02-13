Anderson Silva Overcome by Emotion in UFC 208 Octagon Interview (video)

(Video Courtesy of UFC)

Anderson Silva, overcome with emotion, talks with commentator Joe Rogan in the Octagon after his victory over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Saturday.

RELATED > Lots of Love for Anderson Silva, Though Many Fighters on Twitter Thought He Lost

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram