Anderson Silva Officially Removed from UFC 212

Though Anderson Silva packed up his fight camp and his bags for a return home to Los Angeles from Brazil just a few days ago, UFC officials didn’t immediately remove him from the UFC 212 event page. 

While many held onto hope that he would somehow be persuaded to fight on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro, those hopes were quashed on Thursday when the promotion issued a statement officially removing Silva from the fight card, offering refunds to jilted fans. 

Anderson Silva“Following the April 6 removal of Kelvin Gastelum from his UFC 212 bout against Anderson Silva, UFC officials attempted to find a replacement to meet Silva on June 3.  However, an opponent was not secured to face the former middleweight champion on short notice, prompting his removal from the card at Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,” read the UFC’s statement.

“Due to Anderson Silva’s withdrawal, customers may request a full refund of their purchased tickets until May 18, 2017.

“To request a refund of a purchase made at the event box office or points of sale, the customer must return to the point of purchase with the original tickets. For credit card transactions, the refund will be credited to credit card statement. For debit card transactions, the refund will be credited to the account linked to the debit card used for the purchase.

“To refund a purchase made online or through the call center, the customer should access https://atendimento.tudus.com.br/hc/pt-br/requests/new, and select the category “Cancellation” and list “UFC 212” as the subject.”

Silva had pressed hard for an interim middleweight title fight with No. 1 contender Yoel Romero for the UFC 212 fight card, but when that proposal was declined by UFC president Dana White, Silva shut down his fight camp, which he had been doing in Brazil. 

The former middleweight kingpin has threatened retirement over his furor at the way the UFC treated him after Gastelum was removed from the fight. He has yet to say definitively whether or not he will follow through on his threat.

