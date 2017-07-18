HOT OFF THE WIRE

featuredSantiago Ponzinibbio Destroys Gunnar Nelson with Devastating First-Round Knockout

UFC Glasgow Live Results

featuredUFC Glasgow: Nelson vs. Ponzinibbio Live Results and Fight Stats

featuredChaos Erupts On Stage After Team Mayweather Voltrons Conor McGregor at World Tour New York

Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor Face Off Dana White middle

featuredDana White Steps in During Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Face-Off

Anderson Silva Not Retired Yet, Calls for Nick Diaz Rematch

July 18, 2017
NoNo Comments

Anderson Silva was on the brink of retirement a couple of months ago – or at least threatening it – but it appears the former UFC middleweight kingpin hasn’t yet decided to hang up his gloves. 

Silva on Monday took to his Instagram account to call for a rematch with Nick Diaz. That’s a far cry from what he was saying in May when his expected participation on the UFC 212 fight card in June fell apart.

The former middleweight champion had been slated to face Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212 in Rio. Gastelum, however, was pulled from the fight when the Brazilian MMA Athletic Commission (CABMMA) suspended him for testing positive to marijuana in relation to his fight with Vitor Belfort in March.

Following Gastelum’s removal, Silva demanded a fight with Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight championship. Silva had just come off of a decision win over Derek Brunson, while Romero was the top contender for Michael Bisping’s belt. UFC president Dana White refused, leaving Silva feeling slighted. He did an interview on The MMA Hour, seemingly laying down an ultimatum.

“I save all time the UFC,” he explained. “I’m far too old and I’m done, bro. I’m sorry. I know I need to respect my fans; I respect my fans. I’m sorry guys. I love my sport. I love fight. Fight is my life. But it’s too much bull(expletive).

“This fight, me and Yoel Romero, no happen. I’m done.”

Silva appears to have altered his thinking, putting out a call to Diaz, who hasn’t set foot in the Octagon since he fought Silva at UFC 183 two-and-a-half years ago. Silva had initially won the fight via decision, but the result was changed to a no contest after both fighters failed their respective drug tests.

“I believe this was one of the best fights in the history of this sport. With all my respect Nick. Let’s show how it’s done,” wrote Silva on Monday. “I will wait your reply, maximum respect to the Diaz family.”

TRENDING > Conor McGregor Blasts Floyd Mayweather Over ‘Ridiculous’ Racism Claims

Diaz long ago moved away from chasing titles to looking for “big money” fights. Despite neither he nor Silva being immediately relevant to the UFC title picture, a rematch between two of the most popular fighters in the sport would surely be big business for them and the UFC. 

But is Diaz out there, listening, ready to return? We’ll have to wait and see.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

Related Article

Conor McGregor over Floyd Mayweather going Voltron

Conor McGregor Confronts Mayweather’s &...

Jul 18, 2017NoNo Comments15 Views

Conor McGregor responded to Floyd Mayweather ordering his "juice heads" to surround the Irishman on stage in New York.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov Drops F...

What happens when you voluntarily take a body shot

Jul 18, 2017
Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather faceoff

Conor McGregor Blasts Floyd...

Conor McGregor fired back at Floyd Mayweather's criticism of

Jul 18, 2017

Relive Jon Jones Putting Ly...

Former champ Jon Jones defended his belt for the

Jul 18, 2017
               

MMA Ring Girl Gallery

Click an image below for Ring Girl Gallery

www.GIFCreator.me_u0OkaX-RingGirls
MMAWEEKLY SOCIAL
Follow MMAWeekly on Facebook
Follow MMAWeekly on Twitter
Follow MMAWeekly on Google+
Follow MMAWeekly on YouTube
PAGES
MMAWeekly.com Home
UFC News
MMA News
MMA Hot Sauce Blog
MMA Rumors
MMA Videos
MMA Photos
MMA Podcasts
MMA Store
Contact Us
Privacy Policy

UPCOMING EVENTS
TUF 25 Finale: Garbrandt vs. Dillashaw
UFC 213: Las Vegas
UFC Fight Night: Glasgow
UFC on FOX 25: Long Island
UFC 214: Anaheim
UFC Fight Night 114: Mexico City
UFC 215
Mayweather vs. McGregor
UFC Fight Night: Rotterdam
UFC 216: Canada
UFC Fight Night: Poland
UFC 220: Las Vegas

MORE SITES / BLOGS
Yahoo! Sports
Bleacher Report
Knockout Radio
AgFight
Fightline
MMA.ly
MMA Linker
LowKickMMA
Addicted to MMA