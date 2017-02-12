Anderson Silva is Old, Very Old, but He’s Not Retiring

HOT OFF THE WIRE

February 12, 2017
2 Comments

At 41 years of age, everyone is asking, when is Anderson Silva going to retire?

Though he edged out a narrow, if not controversial, unanimous decision over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, N.Y., Silva isn’t ready to walk away. 

He readily admits that his years are ratcheting upward, saying after the fight with a giant grin and wide eyes, “I’m old! I’m very old!” But he’s just finding the fun in a sport that he has dedicated much of his life to, so Silva is definitely not ready to hang up his gloves.

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    “with a giant grin and wide eyes,”

    Lol

    It looks like smug sometimes but maybe thats just the way he looks

  • Kay Fab

    old very old that is hilarious, Silva is still a treat to lot of the younger fighters, he would have beaten Bisping if he would have GnP after the flying knee, last night he best on of the young top prospect. I am mid 40 and i train every day, i don’t believe in that being old crap, if you have eaten well, stay away from alcohol abuse and drugs you will be fine keep fit, to be honest after my training i see no difference what so ever when i was 25.

               

