Anderson Silva is Old, Very Old, but He’s Not Retiring

(Courtesy of USA TODAY Sports)

At 41 years of age, everyone is asking, when is Anderson Silva going to retire?

Though he edged out a narrow, if not controversial, unanimous decision over Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Saturday night in Brooklyn, N.Y., Silva isn’t ready to walk away.

TRENDING > Was the Anderson Silva Decision the Right Call? (UFC 208 Fight Highlights)

He readily admits that his years are ratcheting upward, saying after the fight with a giant grin and wide eyes, “I’m old! I’m very old!” But he’s just finding the fun in a sport that he has dedicated much of his life to, so Silva is definitely not ready to hang up his gloves.

Follow MMAWeekly.com on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram