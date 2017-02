Anderson Silva is Focused on the Fight, Not the Belt (UFC 208 Video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

It’s easy to sit back and wonder what Anderson Silva still has to fight for, but “The Spider” has plenty of reasons that he’s returning to the Octagon opposite Derek Brunson at UFC 208 on Saturday.

