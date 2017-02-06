Anderson Silva is Brazil’s Biggest Idol (UFC 208 video)

(Courtesy of UFC)

On Episode 1 of UFC 208 Embedded, middleweight great Anderson Silva hits the gym in Rio de Janeiro in advance of his UFC 208 bout. Former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm trains and takes notes ahead of her featherweight title fight. Her opponent Germaine de Randamie is all smiles as she does media in her home country of Holland. Silva’s opponent Derek Brunson attends another type of high-stakes contest: his daughter’s beauty pageant.

