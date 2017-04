Anderson Silva Gets His Dream Face-Off (video)

(Courtesy of MMAFightingonSBN)

Though officials yet to name a new UFC 212 opponent for Anderson Silva after Kelvin Gastelum was pulled for a potential anti-doping violation, Silva was at Tuesday’s kick-off press conference, where he squared off with his dream opponent.

