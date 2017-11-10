Anderson Silva Flagged for Potential UFC Doping Violation, Pulled Kelvin Gastelum Bout

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva has been flagged for a potential doping violation from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) and pulled from his upcoming fight against Kelvin Gastelum in China.

UFC officials announced the news on Friday.

“The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Anderson Silva of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on October 26, 2017. As a result, Silva has been provisionally suspended by USADA.

“Due to the proximity of Silva’s upcoming scheduled bout at UFC Fight Night, Shanghai, China on November 25, 2017 against Kelvin Gastelum, Silva has been removed from the card and UFC is currently seeking a replacement.”

Silva last fought in February, when he earned a close decision win against Derek Brunson in New York. The former champion was then booked for this main event fight in China against Gastelum, but now he’ll be provisionally suspended after his drug test was flagged.

The search is underway to try and find a suitable replacement to face Gastelum in the main event for the card being held on Nov. 25 in Shanghai, China.

USADA is not allowed to reveal what substance was found in Silva’s sample unless the fighter releases that information first.

Unfortunately, this is not the first instance Silva has run afoul of drug testing. He was suspended for a year and his win against Nick Diaz in 2015 was overturned to a no contest after he tested positive for Drostanolone and Androstane, both are anabolic steroids that are banned at all, coupled with a second test showing anti-anxiety medications in his system.

Silva is afforded an adjudication process with USADA before any potential punishment would be handed down due to this latest infraction of the UFC’s anti-doping policy.

