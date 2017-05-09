Anderson Silva Defends His Decision to Remove Himself from UFC 212

HOT OFF THE WIRE
May 9, 2017
8 Comments

Anderson Silva posted a somewhat confusing defense of his decision to remove himself from consideration for UFC 212 on June 3 in Rio de Janeiro.

Silva had originally been slated to fight Kelvin Gastelum at UFC 212, but everything went sideways when Gastelum was pulled from the fight card after having tested positive for marijuana on the day of his bout with Vitor Belfort at UFC Fight Night 106 on March 11 in Fortaleza, Brazil.

The UFC reportedly made an attempt to line up several other opponents, including Luke Rockhold and Belfort, but Silva declined, seeing the fights being offered as a step backward for his career. Top middleweight contender Yoel Romero and Silva angled for a fight at UFC 212, both of them agreeing between them that they wanted to fight, but there was a sticking point; they wanted the fight to be for an interim middleweight title.

It’s unclear if the UFC would have entertained the fight minus the championship caveat, but company president Dana White shot down any idea of the interim designation, effectively burying any chance that either fighter would accept that bout.

Silva has said that he would quit fighting altogether if the UFC didn’t put the fight together with Romero and with the interim title on the line. 

He still hasn’t said if he is indeed retiring, but he released a statement in defense of his decision on Instagram on Tuesday.

“To say yes when you want to say no is to give more value to others than to ourselves. It is not to put your value in the right place, it is to impose no limits, and that is not to respect yourself,” wrote Silva.

“It is the same as saying that what we feel is not worth anything, that others can pass over you at will. And they pass, if you permit it, they will pass without mercy, forgetting all that you have conquered through honor and dedication. If we allow, it will destroy our values.

“This is the way to say no. When I do not want something, I simply say no. With no anger or emotion. It is not just a negative. It’s our limit. A right that we have to decide what we want or do not do. It is a way to make people respect our value; this is the name of dignity. When we put ourselves sincerely, saying what we feel, we are respected. People like it or not.

“So if you know your worth, do not let anything destroy it, nothing and no one. If you take a $100 (bill) and knead it, step on it, throw it on the floor and then dismantle; pick it up, ask someone how much it’s worth. Smart people will respond that the note is worth $ 100. So no matter how much they step on you, how much they will knead you, your worth, no one can change.”

 

To say yes when you want to say no is to give more value to others than to ourselves, it is not to put your value in the right place, it is to impose no limits, and that is not to respect yourself .. It is the same as saying that what we feel Is not worth anything, that others can pass over you at will. And they pass, if you permit it, they will pass without mercy, forgetting all that you have conquered through honor and dedication. If we allow it will destroy our values. This is the way to say no. When I do not want something, I simply say no. With no anger or emotion. It is not just a negative. It's our limit. A right that we have to decide what we want or do not do. It is a way to make people respect our value, this is the name of dignity. When we put ourselves sincerely, saying what we feel, we are respected. People like it or not. So if you know your worth, do not let anything destroy it nothing and no one. If you take a $100 and knead it, step on it, throw it on the floor and then dismantle, pick it up, ask someone how much it's worth, smart people will respond that the note is worth $ 100, so no matter how much they step on you, How much they will knead you, your worth no one can change. . Thank you, my people. Kiss in the heart. Anterior em português.

  • Mike Griffin

    hahahahahahahaha!

  • Miguel

    Do people really believe the chit that flows out of that mans mouth……

  • Prince Randorson

    I support silva. I though his use of the guard against DC was masterful. For many he is the GOAT. Normally I dont like interm belts but in this case I think it would have been ok.

  • Darin

    Yoda says “WTF??”

  • George Sperry

    UFC the home of Drama Queens.

  • Johnny Sanchez

    When the UFC needed him, he was there. How many fake interium belts have they made? They made one for McGregor, they made one for Halloway. What’s the difference? The difference is Silva is not white. Dana is a racist plain and simple.

    • uncle

      If Anderson was still KO fighters left and right he would have a case.
      Now a days I’m more nervous that he’s the one that might get finished.
      So to me it’s more about his health I want to believe Dana learned
      from letting Chuck fight too long.

  • They squeezed Anderson pretty dry over the years goes to show Capitalism works only in one direction.

               

